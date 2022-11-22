U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

The Global Steel Scrap Market is expected to grow by 62.78 MT during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.62% during the forecast period

·3 min read
ReportLinker

Global Steel Scrap Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the steel scrap market and it is poised to grow by 62. 78 MT during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1. 62% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Scrap Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339420/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the steel scrap market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application of steel scrap, the high demand for steel in industrial applications, and the growing demand from the construction industry.

The steel scrap market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Construction
• Automotive
• Consumer goods
• Industrial goods

By Source
• Obsolete steel scrap
• Prompt steel scrap
• Home steel scrap

By Geography
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the steel scrap market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prevalence of steel recycling plants and supportive measures for the use of steel scrap will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the steel scrap market covers the following areas:
• Steel scrap market sizing
• Steel scrap market forecast
• Steel scrap market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel scrap market vendors that include Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Commercial Metals Co., EVRAZ Plc, Gerdau SA, JSW STEEL Ltd., Metalico Inc., Metinvest B.V, Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., Oryx Stainless AG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel and Scrap Pvt. Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Also, the steel scrap market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339420/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


