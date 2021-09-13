Global Steel Tubes Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel tubes market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Steel tubes are tough, strong and durable metal tubes and are available in different shapes, including square, rectangular and round. The production process of these structures incorporates alloys of iron with various other elements such as carbon, tungsten, manganese, aluminum and titanium. Depending on their manufacturing process, there are two major types of steel tubes, namely, seamless and welded. Steel tubes have a higher manufacturing tolerance, which helps in improving their manufacturability and quality. Owing to their versatility, they are used in a range of industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure and construction, automotive, water treatment, etc.



Over the past few years, steel tubes have gained immense popularity in the oil and gas industry for transporting fluids and in the form of conveyor belt rollers, bearing casings, and casings for concrete pilings. Also, with a boom in shale gas drilling, steel tubing is being used for carrying chromium, which has led to a rise in their production. Apart from this, they are also used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipments in the mechanical structure of heat exchangers, compressors and boiler pipelines. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for steel tubes in the automobile sector as they are reliable and possess optimal strength and corrosion resistance properties. These tubes also offer high energy absorption capacity, construction safety and resistance against collision shocks. These properties, in turn, have led to a boost in the overall consumption of steel tubes across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global steel tubes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



