The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Steel Wire Market to Reach $186 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel Wire estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$137.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 182 Featured)

- Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

- ArcelorMittal S.A

- Bridon International Ltd.

- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

- Davis Wire Corporation

- Gerdau S.A.

- HBIS Group

- Heico Wire Group

- Insteel Industries, Inc.

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Jiangsu Shagang Group

- Kobe Steel, Ltd.

- Leggett & Platt® Inc.

- National Standard

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- NV Bekaert SA

- POSCO

- Shougang Corporation

- Tata Steel Group

- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

- Tree Island Industries Ltd.

- Usha Martin Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Steel Wire Market - A Prelude

Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?

Recent Market Activity

Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices

Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review

China Holds the Key

Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the

Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal

Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese

Curbs on Excess Capacity

China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production

Steel Wire - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review

US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries

the Most

Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview

Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)

Bridon International Ltd. (UK)

Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)

HBIS Group (China)

Heico Wire Group (USA)

Davis Wire Corporation (USA)

National Standard (USA)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

Leggett & Platt® Incorporated (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)

POSCO (South Korea)

Shougang Corporation (China)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)

Usha Martin Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Outlook for the Steel Industry

Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction

Industry Dynamics

Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for

Steel Wire

Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever

Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices

Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017 &

2018

Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth

in Steel Wire Market

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in

the Market

Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus

High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel

Wires



