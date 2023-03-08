U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

Global Steel Wire Market to Reach $186 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Steel Wire Market to Reach $186 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel Wire estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$137.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR

The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 182 Featured)
- Ansteel Group Corporation Limited
- ArcelorMittal S.A
- Bridon International Ltd.
- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- Davis Wire Corporation
- Gerdau S.A.
- HBIS Group
- Heico Wire Group
- Insteel Industries, Inc.
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Kobe Steel, Ltd.
- Leggett & Platt® Inc.
- National Standard
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- NV Bekaert SA
- POSCO
- Shougang Corporation
- Tata Steel Group
- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
- Tree Island Industries Ltd.
- Usha Martin Limited


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Steel Wire Market - A Prelude
Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?
Recent Market Activity
Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices
Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review
China Holds the Key
Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the
Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal
Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese
Curbs on Excess Capacity
China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production
Steel Wire - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review
US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries
the Most
Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview
Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)
ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)
Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)
HBIS Group (China)
Heico Wire Group (USA)
Davis Wire Corporation (USA)
National Standard (USA)
Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA)
JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Leggett & Platt® Incorporated (USA)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
POSCO (South Korea)
Shougang Corporation (China)
Tata Steel Group (India)
Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)
Usha Martin Limited (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy
Outlook for the Steel Industry
Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction
Industry Dynamics
Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for
Steel Wire
Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever
Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices
Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017 &
2018
Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth
in Steel Wire Market
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in
the Market
Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus
High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel
Wires

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and
Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product Segment -
Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Steel Wire by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and
Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product Segment -
Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy,
Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Steel Wire by Application -
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel,
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Wire by
Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Steel Wire by Application - Construction,
Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Wire by
Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial,
Agriculture and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Steel Wire by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Wire by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless
Steel and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Wire by
Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Steel Wire by Application - Construction, Automotive,
Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Wire by
Application - Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial,
Agriculture and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Steel Wire Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Wire by Product Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
and Alloy Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Steel Wire by Product
Segment - Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Steel Wire by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

