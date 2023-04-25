Global Steel Wire Rope Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2028 Aided by Expansion in Construction, Mining and Maritime Industries

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Wire Rope Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global steel wire rope market attained a value of USD 9038 million in 2022.

Aided by the expansion of the construction, mining, and maritime sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 10990.97 million by 2028.



Steel wire ropes are mechanical assemblies made up of individual steel wires twisted together to form a helical structure. They possess attributes such as high strength, flexibility, durability, and resistance to abrasion and corrosion, making them ideal for various industrial applications. Steel wire ropes find extensive use in lifting and hoisting operations, as well as in cableways, mining, and marine applications.



The mining sector is another significant end-user of steel wire ropes, as they are employed in extraction, hauling, and material transportation processes. With the increasing global demand for minerals and metals, mining activities have witnessed a surge, which, in turn, has positively impacted the steel wire rope market. Additionally, the maritime industry's expansion, including shipping and offshore oil and gas exploration, has boosted the demand for steel wire ropes. They are widely used for mooring, towing, and lifting operations in the maritime sector, contributing to the growth of the global steel wire rope market.



The construction industry's growth is fuelling the demand for steel wire ropes, as they are extensively utilised for lifting and hoisting applications in infrastructure projects such as bridges, buildings, and transportation systems. The ongoing urbanisation and the increasing investments in infrastructure development projects globally are further driving the demand for steel wire ropes.



Another factor propelling the growth of the steel wire rope market is the continuous technological advancements in the manufacturing of steel wire ropes. Innovations in materials, coatings, and manufacturing processes have led to the development of stronger, more durable, and corrosion-resistant wire ropes, enhancing their application in various industries. These advancements have made steel wire ropes more efficient and cost-effective, thereby increasing their demand in the market.



In line with the global focus on sustainability and environmental concerns, the steel wire rope industry has also witnessed a rising interest in the use of eco-friendly materials and processes. Manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices, such as recycling and reducing waste, to minimize the environmental impact and enhance the overall appeal of their products. This trend is further bolstering the growth of the steel wire rope market.



The rising safety regulations and standards imposed by various governments and organisations have also contributed to the steel wire rope market growth. These regulations mandate the use of high-quality steel wire ropes to ensure the safety of workers and equipment in various industries. This has led to an increased the demand for premium-quality steel wire ropes in the global market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of type of lay, strand pattern, steel type, coating type, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Type of Lay:

Regular Lay

Lang Lay

Alternate Lay

Market Segmentation by Strand Pattern:

Single Layer

Filler Wire

Seals

Warrington

Combination

Market Bifurcation by Steel Type:

Stainless Steel

Galvanised Steel

Market Division by Coating Type:

Vinyl

Zinc

Nylon

PVC

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Heavy Machinery

Mining

Marine

General Engineering

Construction

Others

Market Segregation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Cortland Limited

Anchor Industries Pty Ltd

Samson Rope Technologies, Inc

Chung Woo Rope Co Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Fasten Group

Bekaert Group

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



9 North America Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



10 Europe Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



12 Latin America Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Steel Wire Rope Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics

15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Trade Data Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape



18 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

