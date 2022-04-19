U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,279.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,861.75
    -46.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.44
    -1.77 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.71
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3690
    +1.3690 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,692.90
    +1,793.56 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.98
    +19.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.88
    -31.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Global Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Outlook Report 2022: CAGR of 9% with Market Set to Reach $14.44 Billion in 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market

Global Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market
Global Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022, By Cell Type, By Service, By Bank Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell/cord blood banking market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.23 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 9%. The market is expected to reach $14.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Increasing number of cancer patients is a major driver for the stem cell /cord blood banking market. Cancer diseases such as leukemia and multiple myeloma can be treated by stem cell transplant. In stem cell transplant, treatment can be either done by autologous transplant in which the stem cells come from the same person who gets the transplant or by allogeneic transplant in which means the stem cells come from a matched related or unrelated donor. By using stem cells in the treatment of cancer, the blood forming stem cells which are damaged during chemotherapy can be restored. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 deaths were caused in USA due to prevalence of the cancer which can be treated by transplanting the stem cells.

Lack of awareness especially among pregnant women is a major restraint for the stem cell/cord blood banking market. This is mainly because a majority of pregnant women are unaware of the functioning of the public cord blood banks. Hence, this option is not fully explored despite the advantages of stem cell transplantation in treating cancer. For example, according to the survey by International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology only 45% of pregnant women were informed about the uses of umbilical cord blood during pregnancy, just 5% were aware about the cost of the procedure and less than 1% were aware about the availability of cord blood banking.

Pairing of cord blood and tissue storage with genetic testing services is an emerging trend in the stem cell/cord blood banking market. Such pairing is possible and efficient because of its complimentary services to the existing clients, thereby helping in expanding their product portfolio. For example, genetic testing company Natera launched the Evercord cord blood and tissue storage service that enables expectant parents to collect, store and potentially retrieve their newborn's cord blood and tissue for therapeutic use in transplantation and regenerative medicine applications.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlines guidance related to stem cells/cord blood banking in accordance with section 212 of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act (Public Law 104-121). As per this act, stem cells sourced from cord blood for unrelated allogeneic use are regulated by the FDA, and, in order to distribute these products, distributors need to get a license from the FDA. These licenses are provided by the FDA after reviewing the manufacturing and the storage conditions. In this regard, the American Association of Blood Banks and other regulatory agencies also work with the FDA. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to the stem cells/cord blood banking market is expected to keep a check on companies involved in this market.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

  • It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

  • It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

  • Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Cell Type: Adult Stem Cells; Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells; Embryonic Stem Cells
2) By Service: Collection; Processing; Analysis; Storage
3) By Bank Type: Public; Private
4) By Application: Leukemia; Anemia; Thalassemia; Autism; Cerebral Palsy; Diabetes; Others

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals

  • Cordlife

  • Cryo-Cell International

  • Esperite

  • Americord Registry LLC

  • China Cord Blood Corporation

  • Cordlife Group Limited

  • CordVida

  • ESPERITE N.V.

  • Cryo Stemcell

  • Lifecell

  • PerkinElmer

  • Reelabs

  • Smart Cells International

  • Stemade Biotech

  • StemCyte

  • ViaCord

  • Americord

  • LifeCell International

  • Cryoviva India

  • Cytori Therapeutics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Cord Blood America Inc.

  • Stem Cyte

  • Aldagen

  • Arteriocyte

  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql7d7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, LINK, BCH, XMR

    With bitcoin’s price losing ground over the last week, altcoins like ETH, LINK, BCH, and XMR could be worth keeping an eye on.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Oil Fluctuates as Traders Assess China’s Vow, Unrest in Libya

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as China vowed to repair the economic damage caused by a spate of lockdowns, and crude supplies from Libya were disrupted.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtGlobal benchmar

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Tesla’s Shanghai workers will sleep in the factory to restart production during strict COVID-19 lockdowns

    Other companies have enacted similar policies to keep manufacturing going under China’s “COVID zero” policy

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Stellantis suspends vehicle production in Russia

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow. The world's fourth-largest automaker, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, and Fiat brands in Russia, has just 1% of the country's car market. It runs a van-making plant in Kaluga, around 125 miles (201 kilometres) south-east of Moscow, co-owned with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, which halted production at the facility earlier this month.

  • Rising Freight Rates Put Heavy Burden on Grain-Importing Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine will put further pressure on grain-importing countries in Africa and Asia as a reduced number of vessels for delivering cargoes drives up shipping rates, according to the head of the International Chamber of Shipping. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Dis

  • Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed use of Novavax's protein vaccine, which is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B, for the first two shots and a booster. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those who are hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are designed with newer technologies.

  • A Judge Struck Down the Airplane Mask Mandate. Should You Wear One Anyway?

    Days after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation, a federal court in Florida has struck it down. Explaining the decision, U.S.

  • 2 Red Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on eye-related diseases, is one such company aiming to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market in North America. Let's look into two such issues and discuss whether Ocugen is worth investing in. Ocugen's candidate, Covaxin, was developed by India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • Safety sensors on seat of teen killed on thrill ride were manually adjusted in "unsafe" way

    The gap between the safety harness and the seat Tyre Sampson fell from was over twice as large as the gap seen in other seats on the same ride.