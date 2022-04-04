U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Global Stem Cell Group Launches New Lyophilized Exosomes Product

·2 min read

Global Stem Cells Group is on the front line of advanced skin rejuvenation with a newly launched product.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is proud to announce the launch of its new product with new lyophilized exosome technology. Global Stem Cells Group's new product line includes innovative anti-aging products that can regenerate cells and tissues in the body.

The new product, known as Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes, is derived from human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells and includes potent growth factors, peptides, coenzymes, minerals, amino acids, vitamins and UV radiation reducing agents for skin revitalization.

This new cutting-edge product is formulated with powerful growth factors to help combat aging skin, environmental damage and loss of elasticity and tone. It has been clinically tested for its effectiveness. This innovative skincare solution is easy to use and does not require any special shipping or storage requirements. It can be used as an add-on treatment with any other Global Stem Cells Group cosmetic products.

The exosome technology involves the freeze-drying of extracellular vesicles (EVs). These EVs are isolated from mesenchymal stem cell cultures that have been expanded in the laboratory. The Lyophilized Exosomes are then reconstituted with saline in front of the patient just before use.

It has been shown that these vesicles contain RNA, proteins and metabolites which promote wound healing, angiogenesis, tissue regeneration and anti-inflammatory effects when applied topically to the skin.

Global Stem Cells Group is on the front line of advanced skin rejuvenation. The company's new product, Lyophilized Exosome, can be shipped anywhere in the world without refrigeration. This technology is a first for exosome preparation and will revolutionize the way that skin care professionals do business.

With offices in multiple countries around the globe, Global Stem Cells Group has become one of the fast-growing companies in its field. Now, with the launch of a new product, Lyophilized Exosomes, they are poised to continue that growth and solidify their position as a leader in advancing regenerative medicine worldwide.

"Our goal at Global Stem Cells Group is to develop the most effective regenerative products on the market," said Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group. "Our new product line of lyophilized exosomes is a testament to our commitment to developing cutting edge products with great clinical utility."

To learn more about Cellgenic Flow Exosomes, visit https://cellgenic.com/.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group is a worldwide network of physicians and scientists dedicated to the advancement of stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. It has developed a comprehensive stem cell therapy protocol that includes harvesting, processing, banking, and administering adult stem cells. Global Stem Cells Group administers a constant flow of knowledge and innovation regarding the role of stem cells in modern medicine. The company's aim is to accelerate the process of getting promising stem cell research and technology developed into treatments and therapies, and made available to physicians and patients.

Media Contact:
Benito Novas
305-560-5337
333283@email4pr.com

Global Stem Cells Group
Global Stem Cells Group
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-group-launches-new-lyophilized-exosomes-product-301516406.html

SOURCE Global Stem Cells Group

