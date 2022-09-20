GLOBAL STEM CELL MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global stem cell market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8. 88% during the forecasted years of 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is determined by key drivers such as the increasing demand for stem cells in regenerative medicine, the rising &D investments in stem cell therapies and research, the growing awareness about umbilical cord stem cells, and the reduced risk of tissue rejection in transplants.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Stem cells are characterized as special human cells with the ability to develop into several different cell types, ranging from brain cells to muscle cells. In-depth research is now being done on various cell types, including mesenchymal stem cells, epithelial stem cells, resident tissue stem cells, embryonic stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, as well as adipose-derived stem cells.

Regenerative medicine helps produce functional, living tissues to repair aged or diseased tissue; and is therefore utilized in the treatment of cardiovascular, orthopedic, neural, and autoimmune conditions.Regenerative medicine formerly included bioabsorbable scaffolds as well as other biochemical materials.



Stem cell technology is also venturing into the avenue of regenerative medicine, as embryonic stem cells possess the potential to differentiate into and subsequently regenerate all kinds of tissues. As a result, the increasing demand for stem cells in regenerative medicine is anticipated to propel the global stem cell market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global stem cell market growth assessment comprises the evaluation of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecasted years on account of factors such as technological advancements in stem cell preservation and manufacturing, industry players’ substantial investments in R&D activities, and the surging public awareness of stem cell products’ therapeutic potential.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Over the forecast period, the intensity of industrial rivalry within the global stem cell market is expected to increase and remain high. Some of the top players operating in the global market are Corning Inc, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALLCELLS LLC

2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

3. CORNING INC

4. GE HEALTHCARE

5. INTERNATIONAL STEM CELL CORPORATION

6. LOREM CYTORI INC

7. MERCK KGAA (SIGMA ALDRICH)

8. MILTENYI BIOTEC

9. PLURI INC

10. QIAGEN

11. SMITH+NEPHEW PLC

12. STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

13. STRYKER CORPORATION

14. TAKARA HOLDINGS INC

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

