Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 928.6 million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in government support for research and development activities and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global stem cell therapy market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The research and development activities were affected during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and lack of new investments.

Portland, OR, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Stem Cell Therapy Market generated $205.1 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $928.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and the Covid-19 pandemic impact. This report provides detailed information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups to help them devise strategies for gaining competitive edge and sustainable growth.

Download Free Sample Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11317

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$928.6 million

CAGR

16.2%

No. of Pages in Report

274

Segments covered

Cell Source, Application, Type, and Region.

Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer

New product launches associated to the stem cell therapy

Restrains

Limitations on the use of embryonic stem cells due to ethical concerns and high cost of stem cell therapy


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the stem cell therapy market, owing to disruptions and complexities in supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics processes. The costs and reimbursements related to the stem cell therapy were surged during the pandemic, owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed during pandemic.

  • The research and development activities were affected during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and lack of new investments. Many investors froze the investments for the uncertain period of time to cope up with the economic uncertainties.

  • Many medical procedures involving stem cell therapy were postponed due to focus on treatment of the Covid-infected patients and shift in hospital resources to Covid wards.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global steam cell therapy market based on cell source, application, type, and region. The research discusses segments along with their sub-segments to identify the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments for market players and startups. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segment are offered in the report to identify the steps that can be adopted for achieving the growth.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11317

Based on cell source, the adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global stem cell therapy market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including musculoskeletal disorder, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular disease, and others.

Based on type, the autologous transplants segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the market, and is expected to dominate in 2031. However, the allogeneic transplants segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global steam cell therapy market analyzed in the research include Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, and U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Medical Case Management Market by Service (Web-Based Case Management, Field Case Management, Bilingual Field Case Management, Telephonic Case Management), by Case (Chronic Pain Case Management, Independent Medical Examinations, Catastrophic Case Management, Long Term Disability, Short Term Disability), by End Users (Medical Case Management Providers, Healthcare Insurance Companies, Healthcare It Service Providers, Healthcare BPO & KPO Vendors, Corporate Entities, Healthcare Institutions, Venture Capitalists, Government Bodies, Accountable Care Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Breast Implants Market by Type (Silicone Implants, Saline Implants), by Shape (Round, Anatomical), by Texture (Smooth, Textured), by Application (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), by End-use (Hospital, Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Psychedelic Drugs Market by Product Type (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 3, 4-Methyl Enedioxy Methamphetamine (Ecstasy), Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Etamine, Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), Application (Major Depressive Disorder, Resistant Depression, Panic disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, Opiate Addiction, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Biosimilars Market by Type (Human growth hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others), by Application (Blood disorders, Oncology diseases, Chronic and autoimmune diseases, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Drug Screening Market by Product & Services [Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, and Breath Analyzers {Semiconductor Breath Analyzers and Fuel Cell Analyzers}, Rapid Testing Devices(RTD) {Oral Fluid Testing Devices and Urine Testing Devices}), Consumables {Assay Kits, Calibrators & Controls, and Sample Collection Cups} and Laboratory Services], by Sample Type [Oral Fluid/Saliva, Breath, Hair and Other Samples {Blood & Sweat}], and by End User [Workplace & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Testing Laboratories, Drug Treatment Centers, Hospitals, Personal Users, and Pain Management Centers] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


