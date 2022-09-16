U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 69,982.1 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·5 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global stem cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,075.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo
Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies like collaboration for developing new products and expanding their product portfolio of Stem Cell Therapy Company. For instance, in May 2022, Be Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, collaborated with National Resilience, Inc., a biotech company, to advance initial programs in Be Bio's rare disease pipeline.  Be Bio's proprietary engineered B Cell Medicines (BeCM) platform is harnessing the power of the human B cell to create a new class of autologous and allogeneic cellular medicines that durably and redosably produce therapeutic proteins in vivo without toxic pre-conditioning.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2848

Key Market Takeaways:

Global stem cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as agreements and collaboration by the key players in market. For instance, in April 2022, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and healthcare company, signed agreement with Merck & Co., a pharmaceutical company, for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of CAR-NK cells that target certain solid tumor-associated antigens. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Merck & Co. originally entered into a collaboration and exclusive license agreement in January 2021 for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of CAR-NK cells that target certain solid tumor-associated antigens. The collaboration leverages Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell manufacturing platform, along with its proprietary CAR-NK technology, and includes two CAR-NK programs with an option for a third, none of which are in Artiva's current or planned pipeline.

Among cell source, the adult stem cells segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to technology advancement in stem cell therapy and product launches by the market players. For instance, in October 2020, Therapeutic Solutions International, a biotechnology company, announced the launching of a double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled, and multicenter, multination, clinical trial of 128 patients with COVID-19 associated lung failure. The study comprised of two groups, JadiCell treatment group and control group. The primary end point of the study was comparing the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure at Day 60 after treatment with JadiCells as compared with placebo. The Jadi Cell product, which belongs to the MSC family of cells, is a unique adult stem cell, which produces higher levels of therapeutic factors compared with other stem cells.

Key players operating in the global stem cell therapy market include Magellan, Medipost Co., Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Inc., and Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2848

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Source:

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application:

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

  •  

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2848

Find related trending report below:

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Type (Allogeneic Stem Cells and Autologous Stem Cells), by Product Type (Cell lines and Culture Media), by Application (Therapeutic Application, Research Application, and Other Applications), by End User (Cell & Tissue Banks, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Organizations, and Research & Academic Organizations), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-therapy-market-to-surpass-us-69-982-1-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301626127.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

