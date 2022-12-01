U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,078.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,540.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,025.25
    -17.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.59
    +1.04 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    +35.90 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.55 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    -1.06 (-4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0122 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0760
    -2.0040 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,117.11
    +235.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.69
    +4.99 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.24
    +5.19 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stereotactic Surgery Devices estimated at US$17. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033007/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Linear Accelerator (LINAC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Proton Beam Radiotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Stereotactic Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$792.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Accuray Inc.
Adeor Medical AG
Alliance Oncology, LLC.
Elekta AB (pub)
Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH.
Ion Beam Applications S.A.
Mevion Medical Systems
Micromar Ind. Com. Ltda.
Modus Medical Devices Inc.
Monteris Medical, Inc.
Raysearch Laboratories
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033007/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stereotactic Surgery Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Linear Accelerator (LINAC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Linear Accelerator (LINAC)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Accelerator
(LINAC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proton Beam Radiotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Proton Beam Radiotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Proton Beam Radiotherapy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery Devices
by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam
Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery Devices
by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam
Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC),
Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type -
Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC),
Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC),
Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type -
Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery Devices
by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam
Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC),
Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery Devices
by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam
Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type -
Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Stereotactic
Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC),
Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stereotactic Surgery Devices by Product Type - Linear
Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton
Beam Radiotherapy and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Stereotactic Surgery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiotherapy and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033007/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Brexit, low demand and high costs hit UK manufacturing

    Factories hit by falling output, lack of new orders, and staff cuts at the fastest rate in two years.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • ‘I wish someone had warned me not to take my current job.’ 1 in 5 employees now reports being ‘miserable’ at work. Sound familiar? If so, this may be the No. 1 money move to make now

    Job unhappiness is at an all-time high. Here's what to do with your finances if you feel like you might need to quit.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • China will move to protect its firms following U.S. telecoms ban

    China opposes the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's ban on new Chinese telecommunications equipment sales, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, vowing to adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights of its domestic firms. The Biden administration on Friday banned the sale or import of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, citing national security risks. "China will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of domestic firms," said Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting at a regular press conference, urging the United States to correct the wrongdoing and stop politicising and weaponising economic and trade issues.

  • Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • China's lithium newcomer Zijin eyes rich returns from battery demand

    The head of China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said lithium prices now at record levels could halve by end-2025, telling the Reuters NEXT conference however the miner would still forge ahead with heavy investment in the sector. The company, China's top gold extractor and a leading producer of copper, has already spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, making it one of the world's top 10 producers of the battery metal. The flurry of deals comes even as warnings emerge that lithium prices, driven to records by rapid growth in electric vehicles, may peak next year because of a looming supply glut.

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • Hotel Chocolat sinks into the red over botched Japan expansion

    The confectioner’s CFO and Chair are set to leave in the new year after it was forced to write off almost £30 million from its insolvent Japanese venture

  • Oil Rises as Traders Bet on China Reopen, US Stockpiles Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied with traders betting that China will further ease Covid restrictions and US government data showing crude stockpiles plummeted amid record export demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes

  • Exclusive-India to offer incentives to boost shipbuilding industry - sources

    NEW DELHI(Reuters) -India plans to offer cash subsidies, lower taxes and other incentives to bolster its shipbuilding industry, two government sources said, as part of an effort to reduce the pain of high freight rates for the nation's manufacturers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce the plans when she presents the annual budget for 2023/24 to parliament on Feb. 1, a senior government official with the direct knowledge of discussions told Reuters. Details are, however, subject to change as budget consultations are ongoing, the official said, noting the plans had the support of economic advisors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unveiled Maritime Vision-2030, in 2020, aiming to expand domestic shipping and ports capacity.

  • SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS AND PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE FOR 2023

    Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has commenced a formal process to evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value (the "Repositioning Process").