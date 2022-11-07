DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$907.8 Million by the year 2027.

Membrane Filters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

3M

Alfa Laval AB

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group

Sartorius AG

Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceuticals Industry Led by Rising R&D Investments Fuels Foundational Growth in the Market

Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Sterile Filtration

Here's How Focus On Bioburden Control is Driving Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Sterile Filtration

Sterile Filtration & Vaccines

Robust Demand for Processed Food to Boost Growth

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Why Filtration Is Essential in Food Processing & Production?

On Cards, Robust Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Industry, Post Pandemic

Role of Sterile Filtration in Wine & Beer Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2cpf0

