Global Sterile Injectable Outsourcing Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Strategic Partnerships that Provide Integrated Injectable Drug Product and Device Service
The sterile injectable outsourcing market is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%% from 2021 to 2026.
Injectables constitute one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceuticals space. Many drugs, including biologics, are going off-patent in the next 3 or 4 years, which will lead to an increase in the demand for generics and biosimilar injectables.
The increase in onshoring and nearshoring biopharmaceutical products for COVID-19 and next-generation biologics has significantly increased the demand for aseptic fill-and-finish capacity and capabilities to meet the demand from various regions.
All these factors have made sterile injectable drug product service outsourcing the most lucrative opportunity for contract development and manufacturing companies (CDMO)s.
Accelerated project timeframes have prompted CDMOs to review their approach and consider strategies that support greater agility in fill-and-finish operations.
The development and manufacturing of high-potency small molecules, less-soluble drugs, and targeted small molecules have allowed small-molecule CDMOs to showcase their capabilities and expertise to pharmaceutical partners.
Similarly, biologic manufacturing requires advanced manufacturing/quality control technologies, equipment, and skill sets. Biopharma companies and innovative biotech players are increasingly outsourcing process development and manufacturing to CDMOs that possess excellent technologies and equipment.
In this report, the analyst offers:
Insights through market forecasts
Analysis by segment: small-molecule FDF and biologic drug product
Market trends, drivers, and restraints
CDMOs' investment and expansion into injectable capacity
Opportunities that stakeholders can pursue
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sterile Injectables Outsourcing
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Takeaways
Scope of Analysis
Forecast Framework - CDMO
Forecast Methodology - Sterile Injectable Outsourcing
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Therapeutic Area Overview
Supply Chain and the Evolving Role of Vendors
Recent Trends Driving Collaborations & Expansions
Capability Overview of Select CDMOs
CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - US
CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - Europe
CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - APAC
Smartification of Injectable Delivery Device
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible and Modular Aseptic Fill-and-Finish Capabilities
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships that Provide Integrated Injectable Drug Product and Device Service
Growth Opportunity 3: Cold-chain Capabilities that Support Next-gen Biologics
