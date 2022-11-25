U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Worth $20 Billion by 2027 - Revenue Growth of $6.3 Billion Spurred by the Rising Incidence of HAIs and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo

Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Global Sterilization Equipment Market
Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Dry Heat, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables & Accessories (Indicators, Pouches), Services (Ethylene Oxide, Steam)), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization equipment market is valued at an estimated USD 13.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of HAIs, increasing focus on food sterilization and disinfection coupled with increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturing companies.

The sterilization instruments held the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by product & service

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories based on product & service. Market growth is largely attributed to the rise in the volume of surgical procedures and stringent regulatory mandates for infection control.

Among the end-users, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end-users. The pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies in developing nations such as India and China.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of nosocomial infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the global sterilization equipment market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

    • Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

    • Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

    • Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

    • Increasing Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection

    • Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services by Pharmaceutical Companies and Hospitals

  • Opportunities

    • Increasing Number of Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Economies

    • Rising Use of e-Beam Sterilization

    • Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

    • Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

    • Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries

  • Challenges

    • Sterilization of Advanced Medical Instruments

    • Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

    • End-user Non-Compliance with Sterilization Standards

  • Trends

    • Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using NO2

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

  • Sterilization Instruments Accounted for Largest Share of Market in 2021

  • China and India to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

  • APAC to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

  • Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth During the Forecast Period

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product & Service

7 Sterilization Equipment Market, by End-user

8 Sterilization Equipment Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

  • 3M

  • ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Andersen Sterilizers

  • BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

  • C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment

  • Cardinal Health

  • Celitron Medical Technologies KFT

  • Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

  • Continental Equipment Company

  • Cosmed Group

  • DE LAMA S.p.A.

  • E-BEAM Services, Inc.

  • Fortive

  • Getinge AB

  • Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

  • LTE Scientific Ltd.

  • MATACHANA GROUP

  • Merck KGaA

  • Metall Zug Group

  • Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Midwest Sterilization Corporation

  • MMM Group

  • Noxilizer

  • Prince Sterilization Services, LLC

  • Sotera Health Company

  • Steelco S.p.A.

  • STERIS PLC

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Systec GmbH

  • Tuttnauer (A Part of Fortissimo Capital)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad41dl

