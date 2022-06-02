Global Sterilization Market Forecast Report 2022: Market to Reach $9,398.9 Million by 2028 - Increasing Trend of Outsourcing of Sterilization Process

Company Logo

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Global Market - Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sterilization global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $9,398.9 million by 2028

This growth is due to necessity to curb the persistently escalating prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs), the requisite to sterilize the reusable high risk or critical surgical instruments used in the constantly elevating surgical procedures across the globe, the regulatory mandate of terminal sterilization or aseptic processing of healthcare products before commercialization, increasing trend of outsourcing of sterilization services by the healthcare industry, constant progressive refinements of various sterilization technologies, the gradual transition of medical devices market from reprocessed to the value enhanced single use devices and the necessity to terminally sterilize the huge volume of disposable devices, steadily increasing and advancing healthcare facilities, healthcare industry and research settings across the globe with increased utilization of various sterilization products and the persistently elevating fragile geriatric population burdened with several co-morbidities with increased medical needs and increased vulnerability to HAIs.



The sterilization global market is mainly divided into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). Among these, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected of growing at a mid single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest emerging region and is expected of growing at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The Sterilization global market is a consolidated market with few players occupying major share of the market. The top six players occupy a major share and other companies occupy only a minor share in the Sterilization global market in 2021. In the heat sterilizers' global market, top five players occupy majority of the market.

Story continues

In ethylene oxide sterilizers' global market, top four players occupy a major share while remaining minority share of the market is occupied by other companies. In hydrogen peroxide sterilizers' global market, top four players occupy major share of the market.



Some of the key players of the sterilization market are 3M Company (U.S.), Fortive Corporation (ASP) (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), MMM Group (Germany), Metall Zug (Belimed) (Switzerland), Matachana Group (Spain), Owens & Minor Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health Company (U.S.), Shinva Medical Instrument Co.Ltd (China), Steris PLC (Ireland), TUTTNAUER Co Ltd. (Israel) and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Factors Influencing Market

3.2.2 Drivers and Opportunities

3.2.2.1 Necessity to Curb Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections (Hais)

3.2.2.2 Persistently Increasing Surgical Procedure Volume

3.2.2.3 Regulatory Mandate of Terminal Sterilization or Aseptic Processing of the Medical or Healthcare Industry Products

3.2.2.4 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing of Sterilization Process

3.2.2.5 Progressive Refinements of Sterilization Technologies

3.2.2.6 Steadily Escalating Geriatric Population

3.2.2.7 the Gradual Conversion of Medical Device Market from Reusable to Single Use Medical Devices

3.2.2.8 Expanding and Advancing Healthcare Industry and Increasing and Improving Healthcare Facilities Across the Globe

3.2.3 Restraints & Threats

3.2.3.1 High Cost of Sterilizers, Sterilization Technology and Huge Capital Expenditure Requirement for Sterilization Facilities

3.2.3.2 Adverse Effects of Sterilization Technologies Methods

3.2.3.3 Necessity of Sterilizer, Sterilization Method Developers, Manufacturers and Contract Sterilization Service Providers to Be Compliant With Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.2.3.4 Lack of Skilled Personnel for Performing Advanced Sterilization Process

3.2.3.5 Sterilization Compatibility Challenges Associated With Advanced Healthcare Products

3.3 Regulatory Guidelines

3.3.1 United States

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 Japan

3.3.4 India

3.3.5 Iso Standards

3.4 Patent Trends

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Porter's Analysis

3.7 New Product Launches

3.8 Market Share Analysis Based on Major Players

3.8.1 Sterilization Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.2 Heat Sterilizers Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.3 Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers Global Market Share Analysis

3.9 Impact of Covid-19 on Sterilization Industry

3.1 Country-Wise Industrial Gamma and E-Beam Irradiators

3.11 Emerging Sterilization Technologies

3.11.1 Osmosis Based Sterilization Technology

3.11.2 Triple Buster Activated Gas Sterilization Technology

3.12 Company-Product/Service Matrix



4 Sterilization Global Market, Based on Product and Service

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sterlization Equipment

4.2.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment

4.2.1.1 Wet/Moist Heat Sterilization Equipment

4.2.1.1.1 Vertical Moist Heat Sterilizers

4.2.1.1.2 Horizontal Moist Heat Sterilizers

4.2.1.1.3 Portable Moist Heat Sterilizers

4.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2 Chemical Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.3 Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.4 Peracetic Acid Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.5 Formaldehyde Sterilization Equipment

4.2.2.6 Other Chemical Sterilization Equipment (Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization, Ozone Sterilization, Chlorine Dioxide Sterilization, Other Plasma Sterilization and Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Sterilization Equipment)

4.2.3 Radiation Sterilization Equipment

4.2.3.1 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment

4.2.3.1.1 Gamma Radiation Sterilizers

4.2.3.1.2 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilizers

4.2.3.1.3 X-Ray Radiation Sterilizers

4.2.3.2 Non-Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment

4.3 Sterilization Consumables

4.3.1 Sterility Monitoring Products

4.3.1.1 Chemical Indicators

4.3.1.2 Biological Indicators

4.3.2 Sterilization Pouches and Rolls

4.3.3 Sterilization Wraps

4.3.4 Other Sterilization Consumables (Rigid Sterilization Containers, Instrument Cassettes, Sterilization Towels)

4.4 Contract Sterilization Services

4.4.1.1 Ethylene Oxide Contract Sterilization Services

4.4.1.2 Gamma Radiation Contract Sterilization Services

4.4.1.3 Electron Beam (E-Beam) Radiation Contract Sterilization Services

4.4.1.4 Other Contract Sterilization Services (X-Ray Radiation, Heat and Other



5 Sterilization Global Market, Based on End-Users

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pharma and Biotech Industry

5.3 Medical Device Industry

5.4 Healthcare Facilities

5.5 Other End-Users (Academic and Research Institutes)



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 France

6.3.3 United Kingdom

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 South Korea

6.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World (Row)

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Rest of Latin America

6.5.3 Middle East & Others



7 Sterilizers Global Install Base

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region and Country

7.3 Heat Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region

7.3.1 Horizontal and Vertical V/S Benchtop Heat Sterilizers

7.3.1.1 Horizontal and Vertical Heat Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region and Countries

7.3.1.2 Benchtop Heat Sterilizers, Based on Region and Countries

7.3.2 Heat Sterilizers - Countrywise Install Base of Major Players (No's)

7.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region

7.4.1 Horizontal & Vertical V/S Benchtop Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers

7.4.1.1 Horizontal and Vertical Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region and Country

7.4.1.2 Benchtop Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers, Based on Region and Country

7.4.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers- Countrywise Install Base (No's) of Major Players

7.5 Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region

7.5.1 Horizontal & Vertical V/S Benchtop Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Install Base

7.5.1.1 Horizontal and Vertical Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Install Base, Based on Region and Country

7.5.1.2 Benchtop Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Based on Region and Country

7.5.2 Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers - Countrywise Install Base (No's) of Major Players



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product Launch

8.3 Product Approval

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Acquisitions

8.6 Collaborations/Partnerships

8.7 Other Strategies



9 Major Companies

9.1 3M Company

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)

9.3 Getinge Ab

9.4 Matachana Group

9.5 Metall Zug Group (Belimed)

9.6 Mmm Group

9.7 Owens & Minor, Inc.

9.8 Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

9.9 Sotera Health Company

9.10 Steris plc

9.11 Tuttnauer Co. Ltd.



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Acmas Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

ALP Co., Ltd

Andersen Sterilizers, Inc.

Astell Scientific Ltd.

Avantti Medi Clear

Azbil Corporation (Azbil Telstar SLU)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BBF Sterilisationsservice GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Best Dent Equipment Co.,Limited

Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Biobase Group

BIOLENE SRL

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Boulder iQ

Cardinal health Inc.

Cascade Health Care Inc.

Celitron Medical Technologies Kft

Centerpiece

Chalmers Group of Companies (Spire Integrated Solutions) (Primus Sterilizer Co LLC)

Cisa group

ClorDisys Solutions Inc.

CNIM Group (Bertin Technologies)

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

CPAC Equipments Inc.

CRISTOFOLI EQUIPAMENTOS de SEGURANCA - LtdA

De Lama S.P.A

DGM Group (DGM pharma)

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Eryigit A.S

Eschmann Technologies Ltd.

ETC Sterilization Systems

Etigam BV

Famos BV

Fedegari Group

Fortive Corporation (ASP)

Genlantis Inc. (a division of Gene Therapy Systems, Inc.)

Getinge AB

Gient Heating Industry Co. Ltd.

High Energy Processing Cape (PTY) Ltd (HEPRO)

Hirayama manufacturing Corporation

Howden Group ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Despatch - ITW EAE)

Ion Beam Applications S.A.

Ionisos

KLS Martin Group

Labdex ltd.

Labtron Equipment Ltd

Laoken Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

LTE Scientific Ltd.

Machinfabrik Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Maser PLC

Matachana Group

MDS Medical Devices Sterilizers

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Metall Zug AG (Belimed)

Mevex Corporation

Microbiology International Inc. (U.S.)

Microtrol Sterilisation services Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH (MMM Group) (Germany)

Nextbeam Inc.

NiGK Corporation

NovaSterilis

Noxilizer Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

PAMA Manufacturing and Sterilization

Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd

Pharmastadard Group's Pharmstandard-Medtechnika LLC (TZMOI)

Pms Medikal Ambalaj San. Tic. Ltd. Sti

Prince Sterilization Services, LLC

Priorclave Ltd.

Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Renosem Co. Ltd.

SAKURA SEIKI Co.,Ltd

SciCan Ltd.

Shinva Medical Instrument Co.Ltd

Solsteo

Sorvan Radiation Ltd

Sotera Health Company

Steelco S.p.A

Sterdill Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Sterequip

Steri Techno Fab

Steriflow

Sterilucent Inc.

Steripro

Steris PLC

Stryker Corporation

Symec Engineers Pvt Ltd.

Systec GmbH

TKA Teknolabo A.S.S.I S.r.I.

TUTTNAUER Co Ltd.

Ursatec GmbH

W&H Group

Yamato Group (Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.)

Yatherm Scientific

Zhongjin Irradiation Co Ltd.

Zirbus technology GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqpmd1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



