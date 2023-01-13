U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

The global sterilization services market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 4.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. High prevalence of nosocomial infections, growing number of surgical procedures, the increased adoption of sterilization techniques by the food industry, and the manufacturers opting for outsourcing sterilization services are expected to drive the growth of sterilization services during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterilization Services Market by Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05168430/?utm_source=GNW
On the other hand, end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on method, the gamma sterilization is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on method, the market has been classified into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam (e-beam) radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, x-ray irradiation, and other sterilization methods.The gamma sterilization segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Features such as the faster turnaround time and no requirement for any radioactive sourcing or re-sourcing, are propelling the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the contract sterilization segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on type, the sterilization services market has been segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services.The contract sterilization services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth during the forecast period.

Increased hospitalization rates and reduced labor and operating costs are expected to increase the adoption of contract sterilization services.

Based on mode of delivery, the on-site sterilization services segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021
Based on mode of delivery, the sterilization services market has been segmented into off-site sterilization services and on-site sterilization services.In 2021, the on-site sterilization services segment accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization services market.

Factors such as reduced reprocessing turnaorund time and elimination of costs associated with shipping and scheduling are supporting the growth of on-site sterilization services.

Based on end user, the medical device companies segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the sterilization services market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of single-use medical devices and the need to decrease pathogenic load on medical instruments is expected to increase the adoption of sterilization services by medical device companies.

Europe accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization services market in 2021
In 2021, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization services market. The region’s large share can be attributed to the large pharmaceutical industry, increasing cosmetic surgeries in the region, and the growing number of surgeries performed annually.

Break-up of primary participants was as mentioned below:
• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%
• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%
• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Key players in the Infection Control market
The key players operating in the sterilization services market include Belimed AG (Switzerland), Medistri SA (Switzerland), H.W.Andersen Products Ltd. (US), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cosmed Group (US), Noxilizer, Inc. (US), Cretex Companies, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US),Stryker Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), MICROTROL Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), Avantti Medi Clear (Mexico), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Steripure SAS (France), Centerpiece (US), Europlaz Technologies Limited (UK), SteriPack Group (Ireland), Steri-Tek (US), and Sterilization Services (US), Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC (US), and Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US),

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the sterilization services market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as method, type, mode of delivery, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various sterilization services available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on service portfolios offered by the top players in the global sterilization services market. The report analyzes this market by method, type, mode of delivery, and end user
• Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends in the global sterilization services market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by method, type, mode of delivery, and end user
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global sterilization services market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global sterilization services market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05168430/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


