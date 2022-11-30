U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.45
    +68.82 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,159.90
    +307.37 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,300.43
    +316.65 (+2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.83
    +34.28 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +2.28 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    +13.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.81 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7140
    -0.0340 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0094 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1280
    -0.5060 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,048.16
    +614.00 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

The global sternal closure systems market is valued at an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the significant adoption of sternal closure products and the rising number of cardiothoracic surgeries. Risks associated with sternal closure procedures and the death of OR technicians & surgeons are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sternal Closure Systems Market by Product, Procedure, Material - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385678/?utm_source=GNW


The closure device segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sternal closure systems market, by product, during the forecast period
Based on product, the sternal closure systems market is divided into two main categories—closure devices (wires, plates & screws, cables & clips) and bone cement. In 2021, the closure devices segment accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of cardiovascular cases requiring surgery and the availability of clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of sternal closure systems

Median sternotomy procedure segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on procedure type, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into – median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy.The median sternotomy segment accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market in 2021.

Rising awareness among surgeons about the clinical benefits offered by technologically advanced sternal closure products during target cardiovascular surgeries is driving the dominant market position of the median sternotomy.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global sternal closure systems market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sternal closure systems market in several Aisa Pacific countries is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the large patient population for target diseases, the rapidly growing geriatric & obese population, and increasingly localized device manufacturing indicates a massive potential for the Asia Pacific sternal closure systems market.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34%, and Tier 3 - 21%
• By Designation: C-level - 14%, D-level - 10%, and Others - 76%
• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and the Rest of the World – 8%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• DePuy Synthes (US)
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
• KLS Martin Group (US)
• B. Braun SE (Germany)
• Stryker (US)
• Teleflex Incorporated (US)
• Acumed LLC (US)
• IDEAR S.R.L (Argentina)
• Kinamed Incorporated (US)
• Able Medical Devices (US)
• Praesidia Srl (Italy)
• Abyrx, Inc. (US)
• Dispomedica (Germany)
• Jeil Medical Corporation (South Korea)
• Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Company Limited (China)
• Neos Surgery (Spain)
• Ortolog Medical (Turkey)
• Medicon EG (Germany)
• MedXpert GmbH (Germany)
• CircumFix Solutions (US)
• Invibio Ltd. (UK)
• Arthrex, Inc. (US)
• T T K Health Care Ltd. (India)
• Lotus Surgicals (India)
• Peters Surgical (India)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global sternal closure systems market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, procedure, material, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sternal closure systems market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385678/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; Powell Speech Next; CrowdStrike Plunges On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech. CrowdStrike stock plunged 20% on earnings.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five Internet-based stocks. These are: ABNB, DDOG, CDAY, U and NET.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Workday Q3 earnings beat boosts stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Workday following third-quarter earnings.