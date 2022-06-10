U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.25
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,183.00
    -80.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,287.25
    +12.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.34
    +0.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.28 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    +2.66 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2441
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8010
    -0.5770 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.75
    -511.49 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.10
    -7.38 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.83
    -96.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Stick and Sachet Packing Machine Market

Global Stick and Sachet Packing Machine Market
Global Stick and Sachet Packing Machine Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Coverage Type, Product Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stick & sachet packing machine market was valued at US$ 6,819.38 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 10,978.92 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global stick & sachet packing machine market has been bifurcated into stick pack packing machines and sachet packing machines. In 2020, the stick pack packing machine segment led the market with 59.0% and was valued at US$ 4,026.08 million. Based on product type, the market was led by powder and granule with 55.3% in 2020. By end user, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and others.

The global stick & sachet packing machine market is spread across APAC, the MEA, Europe, North America, and SAM.

Small sealed flexible packets with three or four layers of packaging are known as sachets. Aluminum, paper, cellulose, plastic, or fabric are used to make sachets. These are tiny packages sealed on all sides and contain products, such as tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo, mouth fresheners, ketchup, spices, cream, lubricant, oil, sugar, and sauces in liquid, powder, or capsule form. Primarily, the cosmetics, personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries deploy sachet packaging.

Sachet packets are less expensive than larger packets and require less storage space, lowering shipping costs. The main target market for sachet packing vendors is low-income groups, such as the poor or lower-middle-class, who are price-sensitive and will always pick a less expensive option.

The end users of the stick and sachet packing machine market, include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics, among others. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC) are the major hubs for packaging industry growth, and these regions are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global stick and sachet packaging machine market.

The global stick and sachet packaging machine makers manufacture two types of machines, including stick pack packing machine and sachet packing machine are among the key market players are helpful for packaging powder & granule and liquid type of products. The stick and sachet packaging machine manufacturers, including ARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L.; Ingenieria de Envasado Vertical S.L.; IMA-Ilapak; Korber AG; Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC; MESPACK, S.L.; OMAG S.r.l.; SmartPac Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH; Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology); and Universal Pack S.r.l.

The rise in end-user verticals, surge in demand for consumer-friendly packaging, and the need for complete protection of products have strengthened the role of packaging as a viable and cost-effective choice across the world. There is an increasing need for pharmaceuticals across the Middle East and Africa. Countries, such as the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt, have enormous economic potential. Their manufacturing and subsequent handling within the pharmaceutical supply chain necessitates special packaging and handling complications. Pharmaceutical makers are forced to pass on rising costs to packaging businesses; this has become one of the primary drivers of the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

Digital printing impacts every aspect of the packaging and shows no indications of slowing down. Packagers have significantly more personalization and customization choices with digital printing than mechanical processes, such as typesetting. Over the last decade, most packaging companies shifted from traditional to digital packaging. However, entirely retooling a factory takes time. Only a few companies will likely be left standing in 2022, if they have not jumped on board the digital train and made that progressive investment. Digital printing makes customization much easier, leading to the growth of the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

The demand for lightweight and thin-walled packaging has increased significantly to address sustainability and environmental concerns and lower the quantity of materials required in packaging. As a result, equipment manufacturers focus on developing machines with greater functionality to increase production speed while tolerating fragile and thinner packing materials. Automation in packaging equipment has some advantages, including enhanced operability, flexibility, and a better throughput rate, ultimately boosting the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) Technique
5.1.2 Logistics and Transportation Industries Demand Packaging
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Production and Import Cost
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Incorporation of Digital Printing
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Automation in Packaging Machines
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Overview
6.2 Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market, By Type (2020 And 2028)
7.3 Stick Pack Packing Machine
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Stick Pack Packing Machine: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Sachet Packing Machine
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Sachet Packing Machine: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Analysis By Product Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market, By Product Type (2020 And 2028)
8.3 Powder and Granule
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Powder and Granule: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Liquid Products
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Liquid Products: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Analysis By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market, By End User (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Food & Beverages
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Food & Beverages: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Pharmaceuticals
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Pharmaceuticals: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 CHEMICALS
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Chemicals: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Cosmetics
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Cosmetics: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles
13.1 ARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Ingenieria de Envasado Vertical S.L.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 IMA-Ilapak
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Korber AG
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 MESPACK, S.L.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 OMAG S.r.l.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 SmartPac Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Syntegon Technology GmbH
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Universal Pack S.r.l
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f4cku

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Biden announces plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down President Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla cancels three June online hiring events for China

    Tesla Inc has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas. However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021. Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid high U.S. demand

    Oil rose on Friday and was on track for another weekly gain supported by solid fuel demand in the United States, although fresh COVID-19 alerts in Shanghai and Beijing curbed gains. Brent crude was up 40 cents, or 0.3%, at $123.47 a barrel at 0934 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $121.81 a barrel. With prices overall rallying in the past two months, Brent was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase.

  • Microsoft to Disclose Pay Ranges for All U.S. Job Postings

    The software company is set to become one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Intel pauses some hiring, inflation hits lawn services, Amy Schumer blamed for tampon shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • U.S. antitrust lawsuit against American, JetBlue to go forward, judge says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday said that the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp would go forward. In its lawsuit filed in September in Boston, the government asked Judge Leo Sorokin to order the airlines to end their "Northeast Alliance" partnership, saying it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern airports. The agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the Northeast.

  • Sherwin-Williams buys German coatings company Gross & Perthun

    The Sherwin-Williams Company is buying Gross & Perthun GmbH, a Mannheim, Germany-based developer, manufacturer and distributor of coatings primarily for the heavy equipment and transportation industries. It will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group segment after the deal closes, which is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022. In August, Sherwin-Williams said it was buying the European industrial coatings business of Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company based in Baar, Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.

  • Yellen and Biden Wonder Why People Are Down on the Economy. Here’s the Reason.

    Auto-safety regulator elevates investigation into Tesla Autopilot, Disney shakes up TV division as board throws support to Chapek, DocuSign tumbles after company cuts its outlook, and other news to start your day.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Break Higher

    Market prepare for Friday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report

  • High gas prices: Lower income drivers suffer the most, says study

    High gas prices impact lower income households the most, according to a new study. If the cost of car fuel reaching $6/gallon, drivers earning up to $40,000 per year will be spending 11%-38% of their after-tax take home pay.