Global Stock Gauge Nears Oversold Zone as Selloff Deepens
(Bloomberg) -- A global equities benchmark has fallen precipitously close to oversold territory following a selloff in risk assets this month.
The MSCI All Country World Index’s 14-day relative strength index dropped below 33 on Tuesday to levels last seen in October. A reading of 30 or below indicates a possible reversal in the market’s momentum as the selling may have been be overdone.
The gauge has lost nearly 4% in April, on track for the first monthly decline since October, as waning Federal Reserve easing bets and escalating Middle East conflict sapped the appeal of equities.
Read more: Stocks Look More Vulnerable in Asia Than Peers on Fed Re-Pricing
