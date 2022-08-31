U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Global Stock Market Software Market Is Expected to Reach $11.21 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in need for software that monitors the investments of people in real-time, increase in the standard of living, rise in prevalence of investment in the stock market among people, and surge in the adoption of cloud-based trading software are expected to drive the growth of the global stock market software market. Improved performance and reliability toward the stock market among people during the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stock market software market generated $3.47 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 297 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15044

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.47 billion

Market Size in 2031

$11.21 billion

CAGR

12.8%

No. of Pages in Report

297

Segments Covered

Component, Deployment Mode, End-User, And Region.

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Increase in interest in the stock market among people

Opportunities

Rapid technological advancements

Surge in the adoption of cloud-based trading software

Restrains

Instability of the software and high investment costs of software.

Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a positive impact on the growth of the global stock market software market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities and businesses across the globe due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to appreciably curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, more and more people were increasingly inclined toward understanding and investing money in the stock market.

  • A lot of people around the globe lost their jobs as various companies were laying off employees to counter their expenditures in the financial crisis across the globe. Therefore, they started investing in the stock market for extra income.

  • Besides, persistent technological advancements took place that led to the increased adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the stock market software.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15044

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global stock market software market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the brokers segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The banks segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Stock Market Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15044?reqfor=covid

The key players analyzed in the global stock market software market include Accenture, Cognizant, Google, IBM, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Lightspeed Financial Services Group, LLC., MetaQuotes Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global stock market software market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders 

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data analytics in banking market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing stock market software market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the stock market software market forecast.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the stock market software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global stock market software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Component

  • Solution

    • Placing Trades

    • Technical Analysis

    • Fundamental Analysis

    • Programmatic Trading

    • Paper Trading

    • Others

  • Services

By Deployment Mode

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

By End User

  • Brokers

  • Banks

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request For 14 Days Free Trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Armenia Stock Market the Armenia stock market was valued at $5,601,849,231.9 in 2017 and is estimated to reach $11,497,532,470.0 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

BFSI Security Market size was valued at $42,738 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $114,498 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.

Financial Planning Software Market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Open Banking Market was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $123.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Stockbroking Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


