Global Stock Video Market to Witness $ 197 Million growth during 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, and Market Forecasts | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 196.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high price of stock videos might challenge growth.
Global Stock Video Market: Application
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the editorial segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the rising use of stock videos for editorial applications. The market growth in the editorial segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Global Stock Video Market: Geographic Landscape
About 55% of the market growth came from North America in 2019 and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the strong presence of many vendors, the increasing number of investments, and the rising focus on new initiatives will be crucial in driving the stock video market in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the stock video market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Global Stock Images Market - Global stock images market is segmented by image source (macro-stock and micro-stock), license model (RM and RF), application (editorial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Stock Music Market - Global stock music market is segmented by license model (RF and RM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Companies Covered
Adobe Inc.
Depositphotos Inc.
Dreamstime.com LLC
Envato Pty Ltd.
Footage Firm Inc.
Getty Images Inc.
Inmagine Group
Pond5 Inc.
Shutterstock Inc.
Thomson Reuters Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Stock Video Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in stock video market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the stock video market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the stock video market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock video market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Editorial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Image Source
Market segments
Comparison by Image Source
Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Microstock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Image Source
Market Segmentation by License Model
Market segments
Comparison by License Model
RM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
RF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by License Model
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
Depositphotos Inc.
Dreamstime.com LLC
Envato Pty Ltd.
Footage Firm Inc.
Getty Images Inc.
Inmagine Group
Pond5 Inc.
Shutterstock Inc.
Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
