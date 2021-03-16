Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1124. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Stone Cutting Saw Blades Market to Reach $891.2 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stone Cutting Saw Blades estimated at US$623.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$891.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

- The Stone Cutting Saw Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

AKE

BOSUN

Dewalt

Diablo Tools

Diamond Products

Dimar

EHWA

Fengtai

Freud

General Saw

HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

Husqvarna AB

KANEFUSA

Kinkelder

Lackmond Products, Inc.

LEITZ

Lenox

Leuco

PILANA

Skiltools(Bosch)

STARK SpA

Tangshan Metallurgical Saw Blade

Wagen(Ferrotec)

XINGSHUO

XMFTOOL;







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stone Cutting Saw Blades Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

