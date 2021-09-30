Global Stone Paper Market (2020 to 2028) - Featuring Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise, Kapstone and Sphera International Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Packaging Papers, Labeling Papers, Self-adhesive Papers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stone paper market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing concerns regarding extensive deforestation for wood procurement to synthesize wood pulp are expected to fuel the demand for alternatives such as stone paper over the forecast period.



The pulp and paper manufacturers are investing heavily to produce alternatives to wood-based paper products and are laying focus on the identification of environment-friendly and biodegradable options which is expected to boost product demand. Increasing the demand for sustainable packaging offers profitable opportunities for the stone paper manufacturers and the market. The market for stone paper is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of stone paper for packaging application and the replacement of conventional wood-based paper.



The market is moderately competitive in nature owing to the consolidated presence of stone paper manufacturers across Asia Pacific and Europe. However, the market is highly influenced by trends in the production of limestone which is expected to emerge as an outline for the production of stone paper.



Stone Paper Market Report Highlights

The paper packaging segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028 in terms of revenue, owing to its sustainable nature and cost-effectiveness

The labeling paper application segment is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028, owing to product cost-effectiveness and flexibility, coupled with high demand from the food and beverage sector

The market in North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing investment in research and development activities aiming at developing sustainable products with advanced features

Key industry participants are focusing on the introduction of advanced, durable, tear-resistance, and waterproof solutions to conventional papers. For instance, TBM Co., Ltd. under its LIMEX brand produces high-performance masterbatch (HPM) and plastics products made from stone paper used to produce various stationery products and bag carriers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Stone Paper Market

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.5.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.5.2.3. Social Landscape

3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Stone Paper Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Stone Paper Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Packaging Paper

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Labeling Papers

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Self-adhesive Papers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Stone Paper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

6.2. Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Public Companies

6.5. Company Market Position Analysis

6.6. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. The Stone Paper Company

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Financial performance

7.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.2. Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3. AM Packaging Company Limited

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4. Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5. Kapstone

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Financial performance

7.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.6. Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Financial performance

7.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7. STP STONE PAPER GmbH

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Financial performance

7.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.8. Stone Paper

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Financial performance

7.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.9. TBM Co., Ltd

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Financial performance

7.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.10. Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Financial performance

7.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.11. Sphera International

7.11.1. Company overview

7.11.2. Financial performance

7.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.12. Anydesignsrl

7.12.1. Company overview

7.12.2. Financial performance

7.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.12.4. Strategic initiatives



