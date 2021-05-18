U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Global Storage-as-a-Service Market to Reach $101.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: - Global Storage-as-a-Service Market to Reach $101. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Storage-as-a-Service estimated at US$19. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.

New York, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Storage-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033012/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.1% CAGR and reach US$55.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud Archiving segment is readjusted to a revised 24.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.1% CAGR
- The Storage-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 24.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.6% CAGR.
- Cloud Backup Segment to Record 21.8% CAGR
- In the global Cloud Backup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 23.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Alphabet

  • Amazon.com

  • AT&T

  • AWS

  • Cloudian

  • Dell Technologies

  • Google

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • HPE




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033012/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Archiving by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud Archiving by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Archiving by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Backup by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud Backup by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Backup by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: India Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for
Storage-as-a-Service by Technology - Stand-Alone &
Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and Cloud Backup -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Storage-as-a-Service by
Technology - Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud
Archiving and Cloud Backup Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Storage-as-a-Service
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage, Cloud Archiving and
Cloud Backup for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033012/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


