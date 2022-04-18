The Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 88.48 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the storage and warehouse leasing market and it is poised to grow by $ 88. 48 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the storage and warehouse leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market, growth of the global 3PL market, and growing demand for the refrigerated warehouses for storage of frozen food.

The storage and warehouse leasing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The storage and warehouse leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-climate controlled

• Climate controlled



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the storage and warehouse leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the demand for green warehouses to reduce carbon footprint and the emergence of the self-storage as a service market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading storage and warehouse leasing market vendors that include Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC. Also, the storage and warehouse leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

