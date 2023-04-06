Global Strategic Consultancy Limited Announces Official Debut of the GSC System

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Global Strategic Consultancy Limited , a leading firm that provides risk advisory and mitigation services that pertaining to financial markets trading firm, today announced that its proprietary system designed to mitigate risks and safeguard trading capital for clients engaging in financial markets trading, the GSC System, will be making its official debut on April 18th, 2023.

This announcement comes as the GSC System's Beta Phase comes to a close and upgrades, improvements and fine-tuning based on market feedback on the system is nearing completion.

The GSC System, which utilizes Actuarial Science, Big Data and an Insurance Mechanism that is probably the first of its kind to be introduced, provides a revolutionary new operating model that enables Global Strategic Consultancy Limited to have an additional fail-safe measure that effectively safeguards trading capital in the event of contingency circumstances that result in losses.

Applying Actuarial Science, Big Data and an Insurance Mechanism in tandem with state-of-the art technologies, the GSC System allows for effective identification, quantification, monitoring and mitigation of market risks.

In addition, the GSC System's inherent design provides it with a tremendous degree of flexibility and versatility, thereby allowing Global Strategic Consultancy Limited to run applications that make it relevant to numerous fields within global financial markets.

The GSC System hold immense potential to reshape financial markets trading with capabilities that can serve the average retail investor engaging in trading in enormous ways," said Robin Hu, CEO of Global Strategic Consultancy Limited. "This system's debut will enable us to offer to our clients an unprecedented degree of safety and assurance when it comes to their trading capital."

