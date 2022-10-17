U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

The Global Street Furniture Market is expected to grow by $400.72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Street Furniture Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the street furniture market and it is poised to grow by $400. 72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Street Furniture Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346580/?utm_source=GNW
92% during the forecast period. Our report on the street furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture, innovation in product design and portfolio expansion, and increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture.
The street furniture market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The street furniture market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising emphasis on eco-friendly furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the street furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of innovative customized furniture and focus on sustainable operations and offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the street furniture market covers the following areas:
• Street furniture market sizing
• Street furniture market forecast
• Street furniture market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading street furniture market vendors that include AREA, Area Safe Products Pty Ltd., Artform Urban Furniture, BENITO URBAN SL, Beruru Private Ltd., Broxap Ltd, Daktronics Inc., Edilportale.com SpA, ENVIRONMENTAL STREET FURNITURE LTD, EP Draffin Manufacturing Pty Ltd., Furnitubes International Ltd, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Macemain + Amstad, Marshalls Mono Ltd., Newton Brown LLC, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, Saflow Product Pvt. Ltd., Street Furniture Australia Pty Ltd., STREETLIFE America LLC, and STREET PARK sro. Also, the street furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346580/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


