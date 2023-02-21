U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

The Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the projected timeframe | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read
Efficient Production Prospects along with Booming Food & Beverage Industry is Garnering the Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Growth. FMI taps an average CAGR of 3.4% for 2023 to 2033. The United States Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market thrives at an average CAGR of 3.0% while it is expected to reach at a value of US$ 286.0 million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stretch blow molding machines market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 871.9 million in 2023.

  • The rapidly increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to the growing number of young populations working in corporates fuels the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of new packaging products is also fueling the demand for stretch blow molding machines.

  • The consumption through pharmaceutical, automotive, and FMC sectors is rising as the effects of covid-19 diminish. Alongside, the vendors working on an efficient and faster molding method that promotes lower raw wastage are expanding the stretch blow molding machines market.

  • Asian economies with higher populations and increased verticals are garnering market growth during the forecast period.

  • The increased presence of small and medium-sized packaging solutions are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the stretch blow molding machines market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4450

Key Points

  1. The United States market is likely to hold the biggest space in the stretch blow molding machines market in terms of market share. The market growth is attributed to the expanding packaged consumables and restoration of packaging growth.

  2. The rising demand for precision and accuracy in production of packaging products fuels the regional growth at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to hold a value of US$ 286.0 million by 2033.

  3. The Chinese stretch blow molding machines market is the region in the market with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the higher working population coupled with the increased FMCG brands.

  4. India is leading the market in terms of the CAGR with a CAGR of 4.4% while it expects to reach a value of US$ 107.2 million by 2033.

  5. The two-step segment is likely to thrive in the technology type category as it thrives on a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to factors like higher consumption and faster processing.

  6. The rotary segment is expected to top the orientation category with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by faster production.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4450

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors are working on transforming the machine so that it can cater to the modern-day packaging style such as sustainable and green packaging.. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: Pet All Manufacturing Inc, R&B Plastics Machinery, LLC, Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery, SIPA North America, Inc., Nissei asb company, Sidel, Jomar Corporation, Custom-Pak Inc and Tech-Long Inc.

Recent Market Developments

  • Jomar Corporation has introduced the IBM techniques with no scrap, no trimming, no waste, and lower requirement of auxiliary equipment.

  • SIPA North America, Inc has launched its stretch blow molding machine that produces preforms, bottles, moulds, and complete lines.

Key Segments 

By Technology Type:

  • Single-step Based

  • Two-step Based

By Orientation Type:

  • Rotary Type Machine

  • Linear Type Machine

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage Industry

  • Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

  • Consumer Goods Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals Industry

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

View the full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stretch-blow-molding-machine-market

Table of Content

 1. Executive Summary | Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4450

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines Market Size: Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines Market By Machine Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Specialty), Order Type (Customized, Standard), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Automotive, Paper, Textile, Construction, Chemical & Fertilizers) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2027

Lipstick Molding Machines Market Share: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Pulp Molding Machines Market Trends: Pulp Molding Machines Market by Capacity Type, Machine Type, Product Type, Application, End Use & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Analysis: PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market by Technology Type, Orientation Type, End Use Industry & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Injection Blow Molding Machine Market Outlook: Injection Blow Molding Machine Market by Raw Materials, Technology, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us : 

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,  
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


