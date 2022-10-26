U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Global Stretch Film Packs Market is Projected to Secure a Bearish CAGR of 3.3% & Attain a Value of US$ 21,123.5 Mn During Forecast Period of 2022-32. Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / The global stretch films packs market is worth US$ 12.31 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 21.12 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2032

Stretch film packs do have barrier properties like being weatherproof, dustproof, and likewise - and are basically used to secure the load. The retail and hypermarket industry is growing exponentially due to the utmost need for product safety and packaging. the e-Commerce industry is there to add.

Bulk packaging is witnessing a noteworthy demand, and - not to forget - tertiary packaging pallet utilization in distribution and warehousing. Stretch films packs do away with the risk of damage of the product at the time of transportation. This factor also draws manufacturers towards them.

Click to Get Report Sample@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5774

Stretch films packs are being used at a higher scale in labelling and distributing palatalized pharmaceutical goods, thereby leaving a positive effect on the industry. Plus, prices of crude oil are also reducing in developing economies. Thus, a reduction in the price of raw materials is expected to take the stretch films packs market to a new ‘high' in the forecast period. Additionally, the fact that stretch film packs have a very good appeal regarding product displays and render a convenient packaging solution like being lightweight with easy usage is expected to revitalize the stretch films packs market.

At the same time, governments all over are imposing stern regulations regarding the usage of plastic. This factor could restrain the stretch films packs market in the near future. With biodegradable packaging alternatives, the impedance to the market is likely to increase. Also, reusable pallets are being looked out for; which could be a good replacement to stretch films packs. These restraints need to be pondered about in the upcoming period. Future Market Insights has mentioned about these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Stretch Films Packs Market'.

Key Takeaways from Stretch Films Packs Market

  • North America holds the largest market share. It, in fact, accounts for 35% of the revenue share. This could be credited to the rise in the number of millennials and the alteration in the purchasing patterns of consumers. The other factors include higher adoption of modern retailing methods like supermarkets and hypermarkets and mass intake of beverages.

  • Europe stands second over here. It holds 21% of the overall market share. This could be reasoned with increasing usage of stretch film packs in households and in personal care products.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the stretch films packs market due to growing awareness regarding next-generation stretch films.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

"With demand for flexible packaging solutions consisting of the corrugated pad and featuring unique properties like being easy to mold, lightweight, having better clarity, and likewise, the stretch films packs market is bound to grow at a stupendous note in the forecast period", says an analyst from Stretch Films Packs market.

Competitive Landscape

  • Berry Global Inc., provides material science knowledge and production capabilities for helping customers in achieving their business as well as sustainability goals.

  • DuPont comes across as the biggest chemical company across the globe as far as sales are concerned.

  • Smurfit Kappa Group is a FTSE 100 company and a leading provider of paper-based packaging across the globe. It has operations across 30 countries.

  • Atlas Container Corporation lead in high-quality packaging and display products, and also non-corrugated items for helping in meeting the packaging requirements of consumers.

  • Cortec, in January 2021, came up with Eco Wrap, which holds the distinction of being amongst the compostable, machine-grade stretch films. This product actually acts as a revolution with respect to the warehouse, packaging, and industrial verticals. They are known for heavily relying on automated stretch wrapping for preparing pallets for shipment, inventory, or storage.

Talk to an Expert@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5774

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the stretch films packs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on type (LLDPE, LDPE, PVC, and others), by product (hoods, sleeves and labels, and wraps), by application (wine packaging, crockery packaging, and glassware packaging), and by industry (food & beverages, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals).

Key Segments in The Stretch Films Packs Market

By Type:

  • LLDPE

  • LDPE

  • PVC

  • Others

By Product:

  • Hoods

  • Sleeves and Labels

  • Wraps

By Application:

  • Wine Packaging

  • Crockery Packaging

  • Glassware Packaging

By Industry:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Consumer Goods

  • Pharmaceutical

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Preview Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stretch-films-packs-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Packaging Domain:

Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: The global stretch blow molding machines market is predicted to hold a market value of US$ 984 Mn by 2027.

Stretch Hood Films Market: The global stretch hood films market is poised to create greater strides between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching US$ 1,399.1 Mn by the year 2031

Stretch Films Market: The global stretch films market is projected to witness linear transition between 2022 and 2030 (CAGR of 4.7%), reaching US$ 3.7 Bn by the year 2030

Silicone Release Films Market Share : The global silicone release films market is on track to record an anticipated CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Functional Films Market Size : Functional films market is poised to reach US$ 47.17 Mn by 2031. The demand for both optical and coating films is considerably high. Of these, coatings films are expected to emerge dominant, exhibiting 8.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Flexible Barrier Films for Electronics Market Trends : The global flexible barrier films for electronics market is expected to register growth at a robust CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2032.

MDO-PE Films Market Forecast : The global MDO-PE films market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~4.9%, During the Forecast Period.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Forecast : The global food packaging equipment market is expected to expand against the backdrop of growing food processing industries across the globe.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of a high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721326/Global-Stretch-Film-Packs-Market-is-Projected-to-Secure-a-Bearish-CAGR-of-33-Attain-a-Value-of-US-211235-Mn-During-Forecast-Period-of-2022-32-Insights-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

