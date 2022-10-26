Global Stretch Film Packs Market is Projected to Secure a Bearish CAGR of 3.3% & Attain a Value of US$ 21,123.5 Mn During Forecast Period of 2022-32. Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / The global stretch films packs market is worth US$ 12.31 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 21.12 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2032

Stretch film packs do have barrier properties like being weatherproof, dustproof, and likewise - and are basically used to secure the load. The retail and hypermarket industry is growing exponentially due to the utmost need for product safety and packaging. the e-Commerce industry is there to add.

Bulk packaging is witnessing a noteworthy demand, and - not to forget - tertiary packaging pallet utilization in distribution and warehousing. Stretch films packs do away with the risk of damage of the product at the time of transportation. This factor also draws manufacturers towards them.

Stretch films packs are being used at a higher scale in labelling and distributing palatalized pharmaceutical goods, thereby leaving a positive effect on the industry. Plus, prices of crude oil are also reducing in developing economies. Thus, a reduction in the price of raw materials is expected to take the stretch films packs market to a new ‘high' in the forecast period. Additionally, the fact that stretch film packs have a very good appeal regarding product displays and render a convenient packaging solution like being lightweight with easy usage is expected to revitalize the stretch films packs market.

At the same time, governments all over are imposing stern regulations regarding the usage of plastic. This factor could restrain the stretch films packs market in the near future. With biodegradable packaging alternatives, the impedance to the market is likely to increase. Also, reusable pallets are being looked out for; which could be a good replacement to stretch films packs. These restraints need to be pondered about in the upcoming period. Future Market Insights has mentioned about these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Stretch Films Packs Market'.

Key Takeaways from Stretch Films Packs Market

North America holds the largest market share. It, in fact, accounts for 35% of the revenue share. This could be credited to the rise in the number of millennials and the alteration in the purchasing patterns of consumers. The other factors include higher adoption of modern retailing methods like supermarkets and hypermarkets and mass intake of beverages.

Europe stands second over here. It holds 21% of the overall market share. This could be reasoned with increasing usage of stretch film packs in households and in personal care products.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the stretch films packs market due to growing awareness regarding next-generation stretch films.

"With demand for flexible packaging solutions consisting of the corrugated pad and featuring unique properties like being easy to mold, lightweight, having better clarity, and likewise, the stretch films packs market is bound to grow at a stupendous note in the forecast period", says an analyst from Stretch Films Packs market.

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Inc., provides material science knowledge and production capabilities for helping customers in achieving their business as well as sustainability goals.

DuPont comes across as the biggest chemical company across the globe as far as sales are concerned.

Smurfit Kappa Group is a FTSE 100 company and a leading provider of paper-based packaging across the globe. It has operations across 30 countries.

Atlas Container Corporation lead in high-quality packaging and display products, and also non-corrugated items for helping in meeting the packaging requirements of consumers.

Cortec, in January 2021, came up with Eco Wrap, which holds the distinction of being amongst the compostable, machine-grade stretch films. This product actually acts as a revolution with respect to the warehouse, packaging, and industrial verticals. They are known for heavily relying on automated stretch wrapping for preparing pallets for shipment, inventory, or storage.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the stretch films packs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on type (LLDPE, LDPE, PVC, and others), by product (hoods, sleeves and labels, and wraps), by application (wine packaging, crockery packaging, and glassware packaging), and by industry (food & beverages, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals).

Key Segments in The Stretch Films Packs Market

By Type:

LLDPE

LDPE

PVC

Others

By Product:

Hoods

Sleeves and Labels

Wraps

By Application:

Wine Packaging

Crockery Packaging

Glassware Packaging

By Industry:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

