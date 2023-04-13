Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is projected to surpass a worth US$ 5.8 Billion by 2033, amid growing emphasis on Aesthetic Appearances | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Rising Obese Population and Growing Awareness of Advanced Treatments for Stretch Marks Fuel Market Growth. FMI Taps a Steady CAGR of 8.81% for 2023 to 2033. Growing aesthetic beauty standards and high social media influence will lead to increasing demand for stretch marks treatment

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stretch marks treatment market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 8.81% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 5.82 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023.



More people turning obese, therefore, advanced treatment options and higher per capita income are pushing people to take care of their skin health. Furthermore, the extended skincare units integrating with skincare experts are also gaining traction in the market.

Laser surgeries along with non-invasive treatment options like creams, gels, and lotions are covering many the consumer base. The cesarian deliveries of babies also leave dark stretch marks, pushing women to adopt the latest treatment solutions.

Advanced treatment methods such as topical treatments, chemical peels method, microdermabrasion, laser therapies, and cosmetic surgeries are garnering market space across the region.

Extended research and development activities around mark removal and anti-aging products are likely to transform the market during the forecast period.

New developments involve treatments that allow the skin to grow back to its position which lessens the stretch marks to a huge extent. The popularity of these methods is attracting a new consumer base.



Key Points

The United States market leads the stretch marks treatment market in terms of market share in North America. North America also leads in the global market in terms of market share. The growth in this region is promoted by the higher obese population, increased healthcare budget, and highly advanced treatment options. The United Kingdom stretch marks treatment market is another significant market from the European region. The increased per capita income along with changing beauty standards in the regions thrives the market success. The China stretch marks treatment market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region with its massive population, penetration of skincare brands, and high potential market space is expected to flourish during the forecast period. The topical treatment type segment is leading the segment with a leading CAGR between 2023 and 2033. It's due to its easy-to-use approach and affordable price. Based on the end user, the home use segment thrives at a leading CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on providing high-care treatment procedures while also launching additional skin-care products. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are Cynosure LLC, Clarins, Laboratoires Expanscience, Concord Medisys, Helix BioMedix, Inc., Cult Beauty, Casmara, Weleda, Mama Mio, Dermaclara, Strialite, Bayer AG, and Helix BioMedix, Inc.



Recent Market Developments

In 2022, Casmara introduced the goodbye stretch marks ritual that shrinks, softens, and prevents apparencies of stretch marks. The company also claims to regenerate and renew damaged tissues while delivering elasticity and hydrating the skin.

Mama Mio introduced tummy rub butter and tummy rub oil for post-pregnancy stretch marks.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Topical Products

Creams

Oils & Serum

Lotion

Laser

Fractional Laser

Pulse-Dye Laser

Others

Microdermabrasion



By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Specialty Dermatology Centers



By Distribution Channel:

Institutional

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Medical Retailers

Online Stores

