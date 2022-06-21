U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.44
    +100.60 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,496.51
    +607.73 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,155.05
    +356.71 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.72
    +43.02 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.13
    +2.57 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2830
    +0.0440 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1530
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,569.93
    +714.83 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.22
    +22.15 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.97
    +29.16 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Global Stretcher Chairs Market – Analysis By Product Type, Technology, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Stretcher Chairs market was valued at USD 198. 56 million in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical and operating procedures across the globe.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretcher Chairs Market – Analysis By Product Type, Technology, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286420/?utm_source=GNW
In addition, an increase in health expenditure, a growing population, an increasingly ageing population, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic disease are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global stretcher chair market. Moreover, chairs are lightweight and flexible which aid in the transportation of the patients and are the factors boosting the demand for stretcher chairs.

The Asia Pacific Stretcher Chairs market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. A huge population suffering from chronic disorders, booming healthcare automation and rapidly increasing healthcare spending (both private and public) in the region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to record notable growth rates during the forecast period.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, including medical furniture, non-urgent surgical care and other healthcare industries in multiple ways. As a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that were enforced by governing authorities across the globe impacted the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of medical furniture including stretcher chairs. Although, as soon as the Virus spread over the world, the demand for hospitalization skyrocketed, and so did the demand for medical or hospital furniture such as stretcher chairs, hospital beds, and mattresses.

Major market players in the global arena are partnering with small players, in order to enhance their product portfolio as well as expand their global footprints. Thus, stretcher chair manufacturers are focusing on collaboration with hospitals, and clinics in order to generate cumulative revenue across the globe as well as advancing technologies in order to cater to the growing demand for stretcher chairs.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of the Stretcher Chairs Market for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.

• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type (General and Special)

• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Technology (Powered and Manual)

• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics, Others)

• The Global Stretcher Chairs Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

• The Global Stretcher Chairs Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Company Share. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product Type, Technology and by End User.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Stryker Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Winco Mfg., LLC, Wy’East Medical Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, IBIOM Instruments Ltée, AMTAI Medical Equipment, UFSK-International Osys Gmbh, NovyMed International BV, Medifa GmbH.

Key Target Audience

• Medical Furniture Manufacturers

• Medical-technology Firms

• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286420/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just Starting

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just Starting

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies — one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure-play on plant-based snacking.

  • Exxon Joins Energy Majors Investing in Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s gas exports, joining others including ConocoPhillips, TotalEnergies and Eni SpA.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US

  • Kellogg announces plan to split into three separate businesses

    Kellogg Co. shares jumped 8.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the food company announced a plan to split into three businesses: "Global Snacking Co.," which will represent about $11.4 billion in sales and include international cereal and noodles, North American frozen breakfast, as well as snacks; "North America Cereal Co.," which represents about $2.4 billion in sales and includes U.S., Canada, and Caribbean cereals; and "Plant Co.," a business of about $340 million anchored by the MorningS

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Oil prices climb $2 on strong demand, tight supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose almost $2 on Tuesday on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for July, which expires later on Tuesday, rose $2.26, or 2.1%, to $111.82. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said that despite concerns over economic growth, latest data on flight activity and mobility on U.S. roads continues to show solid oil demand.

  • Electric automakers make last-ditch plea for more tax credits before U.S. election

    Shifting political winds during the U.S. November mid-term elections could spell trouble for automakers' hopes of getting billions of dollars in consumer tax credits that would help the United States compete with Chinese and European rivals. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp have pledged to invest more than $170 billion through 2030 to bolster EV development, production and sales. Automakers are making a furious last-ditch effort to convince Congress to approve an extension of EV incentives before Republicans, who are largely opposed to doling out EV subsidies, could potentially take over both houses of Congress next year.

  • Australian Tesla-Supplier Targets First Lithium Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc. as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roub

  • Analysis-Are high prices unpatriotic or as American as you can get?

    President Joe Biden's pointed criticism of oil and gas companies for earning massive profits as families suffer from high gasoline prices challenges a pillar of American capitalism: that U.S. companies should make as much profit as they legally can, and direct that windfall back to investors. Biden told Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp and other refining giants last week they have another responsibility: to do everything they can to bring down high gasoline prices that are squeezing American consumers and driving up inflation.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • 'This is headquarters for us': TD Bank CEO Leo Salom on local growth, remote work and recruiting tech talent

    TD Bank CEO Leo Salom weighs in on workforce issues and looks ahead to a generational wealth transfer he believes the banking industry needs to get ahead of.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boo

  • Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant

    Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there. Recruitment at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide, which began production in March 2022, is behind schedule, Birgit Dietze, a regional representative for IG Metall's branch for Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony, said in a statement. Many interested in switching to Tesla "earn significantly more in their current jobs at other automakers," she added.