Global String Inverter Market, By Phase, By System Type, By Power Rating, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global String Inverter Market, By Phase (Single and Three), By System Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid), By Power Rating (Up to 10kW, 11kW–40kW, 41kW–80kW, and Above 80kW), By End-User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Utilities), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global string inverter market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in demand for reliable and continuous energy generation and installation, along with long-scale utility projects and stringent government policies, are primarily driving the demand for the global string inverter market.



Also, the increased adoption of solar energy and reduction of component costs are expected to contribute to global string inverter market growth.

The global string inverter market is segmented into phase, system type, power rating, end-user, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years.

Government initiatives and policies, including tax benefits and RPO for the installation of solar energy panels, are driving the market demand. An increase in demand for fuels emitting lower emissions boosts the global string inverter market demand.



The major players operating in the global string inverter market are KACO New Energy GmbH, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, ABB Limited, Fronius International GmbH, SMA Solar Technology AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Solaredge Technologies, Inc., Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Ginlong Technologies, Solarmax Group, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global string inverter market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of glo global string inverter market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global string inverter market based on phase, system type, power rating, end-user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global string inverter market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global string inverter market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global string inverter market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global string inverter market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global string inverter market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global string inverter market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• String inverter market manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to string inverter

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global string inverter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• String Inverter Market, By Phase:

o Single

o Three

• String Inverter Market, By System Type:

o On-Grid

o Off-Grid

• String Inverter Market, By Power Rating:

o Up to 10kW

o 11kW–40kW

o 41kW–80kW

o Above 80kW

• String Inverter Market, By End-User:

o Residential

o Commercial & Industrial

o Utilities

• String Inverter Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global string inverter market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293083/?utm_source=GNW



