U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,380.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,546.50
    +41.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.28
    +2.05 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +9.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    +0.93 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9090
    +0.1090 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.05
    -1,118.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.19
    -34.16 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.63
    -11.07 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Structural Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Henkel, Sika, B. Fuller, & Arkema

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

The structural adhesives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the period 2022-2027.

The growth of the market can be amplified by the increasing use of structural adhesives across numerous industries of aerospace, automotive, wind energy, building & construction, and medical devices due to their durability, weight reduction, load-bearing capacity, and aesthetic improvements.

GLOBAL STRUCTURAL ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Water-based technology adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of over 56% from 2021 to 2027

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for structural adhesives. The significant presence of global automotive manufacturers and the electronics industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the region

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The parameters on which vendors are competing in the structural adhesives market are product portfolio, quality of the product, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Prominent Vendors

  • 3M

  • Henkel

  • Sika

  • B. Fuller

  • Arkema (Bostik)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ashland

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Huntsman International

  • Dymax

  • Beacon adhesives

  • PPG industries

  • Parker Lord

  • Infinity Bond

  • Chemence

  • Mapei

  • DuPont

  • Masterbond

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • ITW Performance Polymers

  • Uniseal

  • Delo

  • Soudal Group

  • Scott Bader

  • Parson Adhesives

  • Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh

  • Staloc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Megatrends in Structural Adhesives Market
7.3 Impact of Covid-19
7.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Construction Industry
7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Automotive Industry
7.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Electronics Industry
7.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Aerospace Industry

8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Resin
8.2 Technology
8.3 Substrate
8.4 End-User
8.5 Geography

9 Frequently Asked Questions
9.1 How Will the Structural Adhesives Market Perform in the Future?
9.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Structural Adhesives?
9.3 Which is the Most Profitable and Preferred Structural Adhesive Resin Type?
9.4 Which is the Dominating Technology Among Structural Adhesives?
9.5 Which End-User Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Structural Adhesive Vendors?
9.6 Which is the Largest Regional Market for Structural Adhesives?
9.7 What is the Major Restraint in Structural Adhesives?
9.8 What Are the Major Players Operating in the Structural Adhesives Market?

10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
10.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
10.3 Increasing Installation of Solar Panels

11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
11.2 Green Adhesives Gaining Momentum
11.3 Increasing Importance of Adhesives in Energy-Efficient Buildings

12 Market Restraints
12.1 Evolving Regulations of Regulatory Bodies
12.2 Slow Economic Growth in 2020

13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Five Forces Analysis

14 Resin
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Epoxy
14.4 Polyurethane
14.5 Toughened Acrylic
14.6 Cyanoacrylate
14.7 Others

15 Technology
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Solvent-Based
15.4 Water-Based
15.5 Others

16 Substrate
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Composite
16.4 Metal
16.5 Wood
16.6 Plastic
16.7 Others

17 End-User
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Automotive
17.4 Aerospace
17.5 Electrical & Electronics
17.6 Medical Devices
17.7 Building & Construction
17.8 Marine
17.9 Wind Energy
17.10 Others

18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8bgbz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-structural-adhesives-market-outlook--forecasts-report-2022-2027-featuring-prominent-vendors---3m-henkel-sika-b-fuller--arkema-301519826.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq War. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyBerkshire bought

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    These are solid, proven performers to consider for your portfolio. Two are already down significantly.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...