Global Structural Adhesives Markets Report 2022: Dissimilar Substrate Bonding Requirements Fueled by Composite Substrate Adhesion Needs will Create Fresh Opportunities for Market Expansion
In this study of the global structural adhesives industry, the key end-use applications are construction, transportation, wind energy, and industrial assembly, including industrial machinery and electrical/electronic applications. With the expansion of these end-use industry sectors, demand for structural adhesives will increase across all global regions.
Customers across a wide range of industries increasingly prefer structural adhesives over conventional, mechanical fixing techniques such as welding, nut-bolt assembly, and riveting.
The structural adhesive chemistries this study considers are acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetates, and others (including anaerobic, starch and dextrin, rubber, amine-based, silicone, and polyolefin polymer chemistries). Both application technologies, one-component and two-component, are discussed.
Moreover, analysis includes water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies for industrial assembly applications, including UV cured and hot melt (including 100% solids based). Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are provided for each end-use industry. Market shares for the top manufacturers are offered at a global level.
The structural adhesives market is characterized by development of new, innovative products aimed at customers' specific unmet functional requirements, importantly the need for dissimilar substrate and difficult-to-bond substrate bonding. Furthermore, end users are increasingly demanding sustainable products that are compliant with international regulations.
Also, high-end, novel concepts in structural bonding, such as re-bondable adhesives that can be de-bonded and then re-bonded multiple times for re-usability of substrates, are gaining popularity. In the construction industry, dissimilar substrate bonding requirements fueled by composite substrate adhesion needs will create fresh opportunities for market expansion.
The rising use of a variety of wooden substrates in structural applications in the construction sector is also contributing to demand growth for structural adhesives across regions. Such favorable trends will be key growth drivers for the global structural adhesives market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Adhesives Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Structural Adhesives Market
Scope of Analysis
Structural Adhesives Market Segmentation
Geographic Scope
Key Growth Metrics
Value Chain Analysis
Forecast Assumption Factors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast by Application
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technology
Major Technology Trends - Structural Adhesives Market
Overview of Adhesive-based Structural Bonding in End-use Industries
Pricing Forecast by Application
Pricing Forecast Analysis
Revenue Share
Market Share by Application
Market Share Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction
Segment Characteristics and Overview - Construction
Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Construction
Key Growth Metrics for Construction
Revenue and Volume Forecast - Construction
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction
Revenue Forecast by Region - Construction
Volume Forecast by Region - Construction
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction
Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Construction
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Construction
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Construction
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Construction
Key Trends - Construction
Key Trends Analysis - Construction
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation
Segment Characteristics and Overview - Transportation*
Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Transportation
Key Growth Metrics for Transportation
Revenue and Volume Forecast - Transportation
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Transportation
Revenue Forecast by Region - Transportation
Volume Forecast by Region - Transportation
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation
Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Transportation
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation
Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Transportation
Key Trends - Transportation
Key Trends Analysis - Transportation
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wind Energy
Segment Characteristics and Overview - Wind Energy
Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Wind Energy
Key Growth Metrics for Wind Energy
Revenue and Volume Forecast - Wind Energy
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Wind Energy
Revenue Forecast by Region - Wind Energy
Volume Forecast by Region - Wind Energy
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Wind Energy
Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Wind Energy
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy
Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Wind Energy
Key Trends - Wind Energy
Key Trends Analysis - Wind Energy
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Assembly
Segment Characteristics and Overview - Industrial Assembly
Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Industrial Assembly
Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Assembly
Revenue and Volume Forecast - Industrial Assembly
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Industrial Assembly
Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly
Volume Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Assembly
Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Industrial Assembly
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly
Revenue and Volume Shipment Analysis by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly
Key Trends - Industrial Assembly
Key Trends Analysis - Industrial Assembly
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Structural Adhesives Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Structural Applications
Growth Opportunity 2: Structural Adhesives with Multiple Functionality Benefits in Transportation Applications
Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Advancements to Cater to Difficult-to-Bond Substrates
Growth Opportunity 4: Chemistry Innovations to Expand Application Portfolio for Structural Adhesives
8. Next Steps
