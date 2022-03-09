U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.25
    +84.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,210.00
    +608.00 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,603.25
    +336.25 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.80
    +36.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.72
    -5.98 (-4.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.20
    -45.10 (-2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    -0.49 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0092 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.47
    -3.98 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8030
    +0.1390 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,937.88
    +3,044.69 (+7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.10
    +117.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Global Structural Adhesives Markets Report 2022: Dissimilar Substrate Bonding Requirements Fueled by Composite Substrate Adhesion Needs will Create Fresh Opportunities for Market Expansion

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Structural Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study of the global structural adhesives industry, the key end-use applications are construction, transportation, wind energy, and industrial assembly, including industrial machinery and electrical/electronic applications. With the expansion of these end-use industry sectors, demand for structural adhesives will increase across all global regions.

Customers across a wide range of industries increasingly prefer structural adhesives over conventional, mechanical fixing techniques such as welding, nut-bolt assembly, and riveting.

The structural adhesive chemistries this study considers are acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetates, and others (including anaerobic, starch and dextrin, rubber, amine-based, silicone, and polyolefin polymer chemistries). Both application technologies, one-component and two-component, are discussed.

Moreover, analysis includes water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies for industrial assembly applications, including UV cured and hot melt (including 100% solids based). Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are provided for each end-use industry. Market shares for the top manufacturers are offered at a global level.

The structural adhesives market is characterized by development of new, innovative products aimed at customers' specific unmet functional requirements, importantly the need for dissimilar substrate and difficult-to-bond substrate bonding. Furthermore, end users are increasingly demanding sustainable products that are compliant with international regulations.

Also, high-end, novel concepts in structural bonding, such as re-bondable adhesives that can be de-bonded and then re-bonded multiple times for re-usability of substrates, are gaining popularity. In the construction industry, dissimilar substrate bonding requirements fueled by composite substrate adhesion needs will create fresh opportunities for market expansion.

The rising use of a variety of wooden substrates in structural applications in the construction sector is also contributing to demand growth for structural adhesives across regions. Such favorable trends will be key growth drivers for the global structural adhesives market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Adhesives Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Structural Adhesives Market Segmentation

  • Geographic Scope

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Forecast Assumption Factors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Volume Forecast by Application

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technology

  • Major Technology Trends - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Overview of Adhesive-based Structural Bonding in End-use Industries

  • Pricing Forecast by Application

  • Pricing Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Share

  • Market Share by Application

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Construction

  • Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Construction

  • Key Growth Metrics for Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Construction

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Construction

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Construction

  • Key Trends - Construction

  • Key Trends Analysis - Construction

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Transportation*

  • Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Transportation

  • Key Growth Metrics for Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Transportation

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Transportation

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Transportation

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Key Trends - Transportation

  • Key Trends Analysis - Transportation

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wind Energy

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Wind Energy

  • Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Wind Energy

  • Key Growth Metrics for Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Wind Energy

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Wind Energy

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Wind Energy

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Key Trends - Wind Energy

  • Key Trends Analysis - Wind Energy

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Assembly

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Analysis by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Trends - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Trends Analysis - Industrial Assembly

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Structural Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Structural Adhesives with Multiple Functionality Benefits in Transportation Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Advancements to Cater to Difficult-to-Bond Substrates

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Chemistry Innovations to Expand Application Portfolio for Structural Adhesives

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4buj8o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • GE's stock extends bounce after $3 billion repurchase program announced

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading, to extend their bounce off at 14-month low, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed a new $3 billion stock repurchase program. The program represents 3.1% of GE's market capitalization of $96.91 billion as of Tuesday's closing stock price. The new buyback program, which was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, comes after the stock rose 3.2% on Tuesday after closing Monday at the

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Bitcoin Tops $41K After Yellen's Crypto Statement Inadvertently Published Early

    Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss said based on Yellen's remarks the impending crypto order is positive and supports responsible innovation.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.