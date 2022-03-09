U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Structural Adhesives Markets Report 2022: Focus on Acrylics, Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Acetates, Anaerobic, Starch And Dextrin, Rubber, Amine-Based, Silicone, and Polyolefin Polymer

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In this study of the global structural adhesives industry, the key end-use applications are construction, transportation, wind energy, and industrial assembly, including industrial machinery and electrical/electronic applications. With the expansion of these end-use industry sectors, demand for structural adhesives will increase across all global regions.

Customers across a wide range of industries increasingly prefer structural adhesives over conventional, mechanical fixing techniques such as welding, nut-bolt assembly, and riveting.

The structural adhesive chemistries this study considers are acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetates, and others (including anaerobic, starch and dextrin, rubber, amine-based, silicone, and polyolefin polymer chemistries). Both application technologies, one-component and two-component, are discussed.

Moreover, analysis includes water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies for industrial assembly applications, including UV cured and hot melt (including 100% solids based). Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are provided for each end-use industry. Market shares for the top manufacturers are offered at a global level.

The structural adhesives market is characterized by development of new, innovative products aimed at customers' specific unmet functional requirements, importantly the need for dissimilar substrate and difficult-to-bond substrate bonding. Furthermore, end users are increasingly demanding sustainable products that are compliant with international regulations.

Also, high-end, novel concepts in structural bonding, such as re-bondable adhesives that can be de-bonded and then re-bonded multiple times for re-usability of substrates, are gaining popularity. In the construction industry, dissimilar substrate bonding requirements fueled by composite substrate adhesion needs will create fresh opportunities for market expansion.

The rising use of a variety of wooden substrates in structural applications in the construction sector is also contributing to demand growth for structural adhesives across regions. Such favorable trends will be key growth drivers for the global structural adhesives market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Adhesives Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Structural Adhesives Market Segmentation

  • Geographic Scope

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Forecast Assumption Factors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Volume Forecast by Application

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technology

  • Major Technology Trends - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Overview of Adhesive-based Structural Bonding in End-use Industries

  • Pricing Forecast by Application

  • Pricing Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Share

  • Market Share by Application

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Construction

  • Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Construction

  • Key Growth Metrics for Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Construction

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Construction

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Construction

  • Key Trends - Construction

  • Key Trends Analysis - Construction

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Transportation*

  • Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Transportation

  • Key Growth Metrics for Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Transportation

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Transportation

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Transportation

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Transportation

  • Key Trends - Transportation

  • Key Trends Analysis - Transportation

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wind Energy

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Wind Energy

  • Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Wind Energy

  • Key Growth Metrics for Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Wind Energy

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Wind Energy

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Wind Energy

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Wind Energy

  • Key Trends - Wind Energy

  • Key Trends Analysis - Wind Energy

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Assembly

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Volume Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Assembly

  • Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Analysis by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Trends - Industrial Assembly

  • Key Trends Analysis - Industrial Assembly

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Structural Adhesives Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Structural Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Structural Adhesives with Multiple Functionality Benefits in Transportation Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Advancements to Cater to Difficult-to-Bond Substrates

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Chemistry Innovations to Expand Application Portfolio for Structural Adhesives

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lagcsc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-structural-adhesives-markets-report-2022-focus-on-acrylics-epoxies-polyurethanes-polyvinyl-acetates-anaerobic-starch-and-dextrin-rubber-amine-based-silicone-and-polyolefin-polymer-301499350.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

