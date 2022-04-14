U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Global Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services, By Macromolecule, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services (Tools, Platforms, Databases & Software), By Macromolecule (Proteins, RNA, DNA), By Application (Drug Discovery, X-ray Crystallography, NMR Spectroscopy, Others), By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services, By Macromolecule, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267910/?utm_source=GNW

The global structural bioinformatics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for protein sequencing, structure function of protein analysis, nucleotide structures studies, etc.

Besides, increasing dependency on bioinformatics tools and techniques for the collection of data and the growing application of structural bioinformatics in biotechnology procedures are expected to boost the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market.In addition, the ever-increasing advancements in the structural analysis of macromolecules like DNA, RNA, and protein and rapidly expanding healthcare services and pharmaceutical production are anticipated to support the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market in the coming years.

Growing applications of structural bioinformatics in structural visualization, structural validation, classification, structure-function analysis, antibody initio analysis, identifying targets for structural genomics projects, etc., are driving the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market. The rapidly growing bioinformatics industry, on account of surging demand for computational epigenetics differently expressed genes, genetic studies, etc., is expected to propel the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for well-established databases for analytical research, data interpretation, and management of healthcare in various healthcare sectors are also propelling the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market. Increasing initiatives by the government, private bodies, etc., are further supporting the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market.
The global structural bioinformatics market is segmented on the basis of products & services, macromolecule, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on macromolecule, the market is divided into proteins, RNA, and DNA.

Proteins are anticipated to register the highest growth in the global structural bioinformatics market due to increasing analysis of protein structure and its functional changes. However, the RNA segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period due to the increased viral RNA analysis to understand its functions and effects on the pulmonary system in humans.
Major players operating in the global structural bioinformatics market are GeneFormatics Inc., Creative Proteomics, ProteinQure Inc., DeepMind Technologies (Alphabet, Inc), Illumina, Inc., etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global structural bioinformatics market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global structural bioinformatics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global structural bioinformatics market based on products & services, macromolecule, application, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global structural bioinformatics market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global structural bioinformatics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new products and services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global structural bioinformatics market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global structural bioinformatics market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global structural bioinformatics market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global structural bioinformatics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services:
o Tools
o Platforms
o Databases & Software
• Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Macromolecule:
o Proteins
o RNA
o DNA
• Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Application:
o Drug Discovery
o X-ray Crystallography
o NMR Spectroscopy
o Others
• Structural Bioinformatics Market, By End User:
o Institutional Research
o Industrial Research
• Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global structural bioinformatics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Structural bioinformatics companies/partners
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global structural bioinformatics market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global structural bioinformatics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267910/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


