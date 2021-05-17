U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.42
    -16.43 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,260.15
    -121.98 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,350.58
    -79.39 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.77
    -4.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.81
    +0.44 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +15.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    27.70
    +0.34 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6390
    +0.0040 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4100
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1600
    -0.1870 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,804.71
    -4,090.96 (-8.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,242.43
    +44.51 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.58
    -4.03 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques Market to Reach $17. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques estimated at US$5.

New York, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033018/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SaaS & Standalone Modeling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Databases segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR
- The Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
- Visualization & Analysis Segment to Record 17.2% CAGR
- In the global Visualization & Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$677.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Acellera Ltd.

  • Affymetrix

  • Agile Molecule

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Bioinformatic LLC

  • Biomax Informatics AG

  • Bruker Daltonics Inc.

  • Chemical Computing Group

  • CLC bio

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Illumina




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033018/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for SaaS & Standalone
Modeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for SaaS & Standalone Modeling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for SaaS & Standalone
Modeling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Databases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Databases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Databases by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Visualization &
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Visualization & Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Visualization &
Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling,
Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Structural Biology
and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Structural Biology and
Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases,
Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
SaaS & Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis
and Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS & Standalone
Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and Other Tools
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques by Tool - SaaS &
Standalone Modeling, Databases, Visualization & Analysis and
Other Tools - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Structural Biology and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033018/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Hitting it out of the park: Baseball card legacy could smash records

    When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy - a collection of sports cards worth some $20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection some 40 years ago, traveling the United States to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. "He loved his paper babies," said his widow Nancy Newman.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram militants: Six reasons they have not been defeated

    After more than a decade of fighting, the Islamist militant group is still causing havoc in the north-east.

  • Brazil bus company Itapemirim braves long odds to launch airline

    Brazilian bus company Itapemirim is launching a new airline in June, betting it can dodge the financial ruin that has grounded many rival carriers even though the land transport company just spent five years reorganizing under bankruptcy protection. The carrier expects to have a fleet of 50 Airbus A320 planes by next year, all painted in Itapemirim's signature bright yellow color, trying to beat the odds that have led 11 airlines to fail in Brazil so far this century. "We have the intention of being the largest airline in Brazil, with all due respect to our competitors," said Sidnei Piva, president of Grupo Itapemirim, which will emerge from bankruptcy this month.

  • Covid victims' bodies buried in shallow mass graves along banks of India's Ganges

    Hundreds of bodies have been buried in shallow mass graves along the banks of the Ganges river, as India struggles to deal with the number of dead caused by a brutal second wave of coronavirus. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, over 2,000 partly decomposed corpses emerged on the river’s edges after being exposed by heavy rain and winds over the weekend. Locals say the majority are Covid patients who died at home because they could not access treatment, and whose families threw them in the river because they were either too scared or could not afford to provide a proper funeral.

  • UK proposes customs checks for food heading to Northern Ireland to ease Brexit tensions

    Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October. The UK offer comes after the Government infuriated the European Commission by unilaterally extending grace periods, including a three-month exemption for supermarkets, in the Northern Ireland protocol. Brussels began legal action against the UK and said the move was a breach of international law and the Brexit treaty which creates a customs border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain. The Protocol is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland aligned with some EU rules after Brexit. This means food products travelling from the UK to Northern Ireland need to be checked by customs and certified. The UK has given a roadmap, which has now been seen by the BBC, to the commission as a starting point for negotiations over resolving the impasse. It covers more than 20 separate issues including medicines, access to databases and pet travel, the BBC reported. The roadmap, which has been a closely guarded secret, says that the UK will begin official certification in four phases. This will begin in October for fresh meat products. Phase two will cover dairy products, plant and wine and begin at the end of January. Phases three and four cover fruit and vegetables marketing, pet food, organics and composite products but there are no dates for those steps because more information on staffing and integrating UK and EU certification systems is needed. There is also no date for the construction of border posts at Northern Irish ports, which have got funding and are a particular concern for the commission. At the weekend Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister and former Brexit negotiator, accused the EU of taking a “purist” view on the implementation of the Protocol for insisting on checks on goods that have very little chance of crossing the Irish border. He urged Brussels to stop “point-scoring” and protect the peace, as new DUP leader Edwin Poots vowed to strip away the Protocol.

  • The Latest: Turkey urges Pope to back sanctions on Israel

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked Pope Francis to support sanctions against Israel, saying Palestinians will continue to be “massacred” as long as the international community does not punish Israel. During a telephone telephone call Monday with the pope, Erdogan also said that “continued messages and reactions” from Francis in support of Palestinians would be of great importance for the “mobilization of the Christian world and of the international community,” according to a statement from the Turkish presidential communications directorate.

  • If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

    It's unlikely falling space junk will destroy property or kill a person. Petrovich9/iStock via Getty ImagesOn May 8, 2021, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket met the same fate when it plummeted out of control into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when neither crashed on land or injured anyone. Space debris is any nonfunctional human-made object in space. As a professor of space and society focused on space governance, I’ve noticed that there are three questions the public always asks when falling space debris gets into the news. Could this have been prevented? What would have happened if there was damage? And how will new commercial companies be regulated as space activities and launches increase exponentially? For space law to be effective, it needs to do three things. First, regulation must prevent as many dangerous situations from occurring as possible. Second, there needs to be a way to monitor and enforce compliance. And finally, laws need to lay out a framework for responsibility and liability if things do go wrong. So, how do current laws and treaties around space stack up? They do OK, but interestingly, looking at environmental law here on Earth may give some ideas on how to improve the current legal regime with respect to space debris. What if a rocket landed on your house? Two Chinese Long March 5b rockets, like the one seen here, have crashed into the ocean within the past year. 篁竹水声/WikimediaCommons, CC BY Imagine that, instead of landing in the ocean, the recent Chinese rocket crashed into your house while you were at work. What would current law allow you to do? According to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and 1972 Liability Convention – both adopted by the United Nations – this would be a government-to-government issue. The treaties declare that states are internationally responsible and liable for any damage caused by a spacecraft – even if the damage was caused by a private company from that state. According to these laws, your country wouldn’t even need to prove that someone had done something wrong if a space object or its component parts caused damage on the surface of the Earth or to normal aircraft in flight. Basically, if a piece of space junk from China landed on your house, your own country’s government would make a claim for compensation through diplomatic channels and then pay you – if they chose to make the claim at all. While the chances are slim to none that a broken satellite will land on your house, space debris has crashed onto land. In 1978, the Soviet Cosmos 954 satellite fell into a barren region of Canada’s Northwest Territories. When it crashed, it spread radioactive debris from its onboard nuclear reactor over a wide swath of land. A joint Canadian-American team began a cleanup effort that cost over CAD$14 million (US$11.5 million). The Canadians requested CAD$6 million from the Soviet Union, but the Soviets paid only CAD$3 million in the final settlement. This was the first – and only – time the Liability Convention has been used when a spacecraft from one country has crashed in another. When the Liability Convention was put into use in this context, four governing norms emerged. Countries have a duty to: warn other governments about debris; provide any information they could about an impending crash; clean up any damage caused by the craft; and compensate your government for any injuries that might have resulted. However, if you owned a small orbiting satellite that got hit by a piece of space junk, you and your government would have to prove who was at fault. Currently, though, there is no globally coordinated space traffic management system. With tens of thousands of tracked pieces of debris in orbit – and multitudes of smaller, untrackable pieces, figuring out what destroyed your satellite would be a very difficult thing to do. Every dot in this image represents a known piece of space debris. NASA Orbital Debris Program/WikimediaCommons Space pollution is the bigger problem Current space law has worked so far because the issues have been few and far between and have been dealt with diplomatically. As more and more spacecraft take flight, the risks to property or life will inevitably increase and the Liability Convention may get more use. But risks to life and property are not the only concerns about a busy sky. While launch providers, satellite operators and insurance companies care about the problem of space debris for its effect on space operations, space sustainability advocates argue that the environment of space has value itself and faces a much greater risk of harm than individuals on Earth. The mainstream view is that degrading the environment on Earth through pollution or mismanagement is bad because of its negative impact on the environment or living beings. The same is true for space, even if there is no clear direct victim or physical harm. In the Cosmos 954 settlement, the Canadians claimed that since the Soviet satellite deposited hazardous radioactive debris in Canadian territory, this constituted “damage to property” within the meaning of the Liability Convention. But, as Article 2 of the Outer Space Treaty declares that no state can own outer space or celestial bodies, it is not clear whether this interpretation would apply in the event of harm to objects in space. Space is shaping up to be a new frontier on which the tragedy of the commons can play out. Removing from orbit existing large objects that could collide with one another would be a great place for governments to start. But if the United Nations or governments agreed on laws that define legal consequences for creating space debris in the first place and punishment for not following best practices, this could help mitigate future pollution of the space environment. Such laws would not need to be invented from scratch. The 2007 United Nations Space Debris Mitigation guidelines already address the issue of debris prevention. While some countries have transferred these guidelines into national regulations, worldwide implementation is still pending, and there are no legal consequences for noncompliance. The chances of a person being killed by a falling satellite are close to zero. On the off chance it does happen, current space law provides a pretty good framework for dealing with such an event. But just like during the early 20th century on Earth, current laws are focusing on the individual and ignoring the bigger picture of the environment – albeit a cold, dark and unfamiliar one. Adapting and enforcing space law so that it prevents and deters actors from polluting the space environment – and holds them accountable if they break these laws – could help avoid a trash-filled sky. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Timiebi Aganaba, Arizona State University. Read more:Colonizing Mars means contaminating Mars – and never knowing for sure if it had its own native lifeWhy space debris cleanup might be a national security threat Timiebi Aganaba does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • You may get a surprise stimulus check from the IRS if you recently filed taxes

    Now that the IRS knows more about your earnings, you may be eligible for more support.

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • The World Economy Is Suddenly Running Low on Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out. The frenzy is pushing supply chains to the brink of seizing up. Shortages, transportation bottlenecks and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation.Copper, iron ore and steel. Corn, coffee, wheat and soybeans. Lumber, semiconductors, plastic and cardboard for packaging. The world is seemingly low on all of it. “You name it, and we have a shortage on it,” Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive of engine and generator manufacturer Cummins Inc., said on a call this month. Clients are “trying to get everything they can because they see high demand,” Jennifer Rumsey, the Columbus, Indiana-based company’s president, said. “They think it’s going to extend into next year.”The difference between the big crunch of 2021 and past supply disruptions is the sheer magnitude of it, and the fact that there is — as far as anyone can tell — no clear end in sight. Big or small, few businesses are spared. Europe’s largest fleet of trucks, Girteka Logistics, says there’s been a struggle to find enough capacity. Monster Beverage Corp. of Corona, California, is dealing with an aluminum can scarcity. Hong Kong’s MOMAX Technology Ltd. is delaying production of a new product because of a dearth of semiconductors. Read More: How the World’s Companies Wound Up in a Deepening Supply Chain NightmareFurther exacerbating the situation is an unusually long and growing list of calamities that have rocked commodities in recent months. A freak accident in the Suez Canal backed up global shipping in March. Drought has wreaked havoc upon agricultural crops. A deep freeze and mass blackout wiped out energy and petrochemicals operations across the central U.S. in February. Less than two weeks ago, hackers brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., driving gasoline prices above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014. Now India’s massive Covid-19 outbreak is threatening its biggest ports. For anyone who thinks it’s all going to end in a few months, consider the somewhat obscure U.S. economic indicator known as the Logistics Managers’ Index. The gauge is built on a monthly survey of corporate supply chiefs that asks where they see inventory, transportation and warehouse expenses — the three key components of managing supply chains — now and in 12 months. The current index is at its second-highest level in records dating back to 2016, and the future gauge shows little respite a year from now. The index has proven unnervingly accurate in the past, matching up with actual costs about 90% of the time.To Zac Rogers, who helps compile the index as an assistant professor at Colorado State University’s College of Business, it’s a paradigm shift. In the past, those three areas were optimized for low costs and reliability. Today, with e-commerce demand soaring, warehouses have moved from the cheap outskirts of urban areas to prime parking garages downtown or vacant department-store space where deliveries can be made quickly, albeit with pricier real estate, labor and utilities. Once viewed as liabilities before the pandemic, fatter inventories are in vogue. Transport costs, more volatile than the other two, won’t lighten up until demand does.“Essentially what people are telling us to expect is that it’s going to be hard to get supply up to a place where it matches demand,” Rogers said, “and because of that, we’re going to continue to see some price increases over the next 12 months.”More well-known barometers are starting to reflect the higher costs for households and companies. An index of U.S. consumer prices that excludes food and fuel jumped in April from a month earlier by the most since 1982. At the factory gate, the increase in prices charged by American producers was twice as large as economists expected. Unless companies pass that cost along to consumers and boost productivity, it'll eat into their profit margins.A growing chorus of observers are warning that inflation is bound to quicken. The threat has been enough to send tremors through world capitals, central banks, factories and supermarkets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing new questions about when it will hike rates to stave off inflation — and the perceived political risk already threatens to upset President Joe Biden's spending plans. “You bring all of these factors in, and it’s an environment that’s ripe for significant inflation, with limited levers” for monetary authorities to pull, said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay Solutions, a U.K.-based logistics software and services provider.Policy makers, however, have laid out a number of reasons why they don’t expect inflationary pressures to get out of hand. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said recently that officials should be “patient through the transitory surge.” Among the reasons for calm: The big surges lately are partly blamed on skewed comparisons to the steep drops of a year ago, and many companies that have held the line on price hikes for years remain reticent about them now. What's more, U.S. retail sales stalled in April after a sharp rise in the month earlier, and commodities prices have recently retreated from multi-year highs. Read More: Fed Officials Have Six Reasons to Bet Inflation Spike Will PassCaught in the crosscurrents is Dennis Wolkin, whose family has run a business making crib mattresses for three generations. Economic expansions are usually good for baby bed sales. But the extra demand means little without the key ingredient: foam padding. There has been a run on the kind of polyurethane foam Wolkin uses — in part because of the deep freeze across the U.S. South in February, and because of “companies over-ordering and trying to hoard what they can.”“It’s gotten out of control, especially in the past month,” said Wolkin, vice president of operations at Atlanta-based Colgate Mattress, a 35-employee company that sells products at Target stores and independent retailers. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”Though polyurethane foam is 50% more expensive than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Wolkin would buy twice the amount he needs and look for warehouse space rather than reject orders from new customers. “Every company like us is going to overbuy,” he said.Even multinational companies with digital supply-management systems and teams of people monitoring them are just trying to cope. Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer told Bloomberg Television this month its supply chain is “pretty much upside down” and the appliance maker is phasing in price increases. Usually Whirlpool and other large manufacturers produce goods based on incoming orders and forecasts for those sales. Now it’s producing based on what parts are available.“It is anything but efficient or normal, but that is how you have to run it right now,” Bitzer said. “I know there’s talk of a temporary blip, but we do see this elevated for a sustained period.”The strains stretch all the way back to global output of raw materials and may persist because the capacity to produce more of what’s scarce — with either additional capital or labor — is slow and expensive to ramp up. The price of lumber, copper, iron ore and steel have all surged in recent months as supplies constrict in the face of stronger demand from the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.Crude oil is also on the rise, as are the prices of industrial materials from plastics to rubber and chemicals. Some of the increases are already making their ways to the store shelf. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the namesake aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, is planning another round of price increases — its third in 2021 alone.Food costs are climbing, too. The world’s most consumed edible oil, processed from the fruit of oil palm trees, has jumped by more than 135% in the past year to a record. Soybeans topped $16 a bushel for the first time since 2012. Corn futures hit an eight-year high while wheat futures rose to the highest since 2013.A United Nations gauge of world food costs climbed for an 11th month in April, extending its gain to the highest in seven years. Prices are in their longest advance in more than a decade amid weather worries and a crop-buying spree in China that’s tightening supplies, threatening faster inflation.Earlier this month, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index touched the highest level since 2011. A big reason for the rally is a U.S. economy that’s recovering faster than most. The evidence of that is floating off the coast of California, where dozens of container ships are waiting to offload at ports from Oakland to Los Angeles. Most goods are flooding in from China, where government figures last week showed producer prices climbed by the most since 2017 in April, adding to evidence that cost pressures for that nation’s factories pose another risk if those are passed on to retailers and other customers abroad. Across the world’s manufacturing hub of East Asia, the blockages are especially acute. The dearth of semiconductors has already spread from the automotive sector to Asia’s highly complex supply chains for smartphones.Read More: World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeJohn Cheng runs a consumer electronics manufacturer that makes everything from wireless magnetic smartphone chargers to smart home air purifiers. The supply choke has complicated his efforts to develop new products and enter new markets, according to Cheng, the CEO of Hong Kong-based MOMAX, which has about two-thirds of its 300 employees working in a Shenzhen factory. One example: Production of a new power bank for Apple products such as the iPhone, Airpods, iPad and Apple watch has been delayed because of the chip shortage.Instead of proving to be a short-lived disruption, the semiconductor crunch is threatening the broader electronics sector and may start to squeeze Asia’s high-performing export economies, according to Vincent Tsui of Gavekal Research. It’s “not simply the result of a few temporary glitches,” Tsui wrote in a note. “They are more structural in nature, and they affect a whole range of industries, not just automobile production.”In an indication of just how serious the chips crunch is, South Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decade.Meanwhile, running full tilt between factories and consumers are the ships, trucks and trains that move parts along a global production process and finished goods to market. Container vessels are running at capacity, pushing ocean cargo rates to record highs and clogging up ports. So much so that Columbia Sportswear Co.’s merchandise shipments were delayed for three weeks and the retailer expects its fall product lineup will arrive late as well. Executives at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container carrier, say they see only a gradual decline in seaborne freight rates for the rest of the year. And even then, they don’t expect a return to the ultra-cheap ocean cargo service of the past decade. More capacity is coming in the form of new ships on order, but they take two or three years to build.HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam estimates that the surge in container rates over the past year could raise producer prices in the euro zone by as much as 2 percent.Rail and trucking rates are elevated, too. The Cass Freight Index measure of expenditures reached a record in April — its fourth in five months. Spot prices for truckload service are on track to rise 70% in the second quarter from a year earlier, and are set to be up about 30% this year compared with 2020, Todd Fowler, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, said in a May 10 note.“We expect pricing to remain elevated given lean inventories, seasonal demand and improving economic activity, all of which is underpinned by capacity constraints from truck production limitations and driver availability challenges,” Fowler said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Most modes of freight transportation have pricing power. Supply-demand imbalances should help keep rates high, albeit they should moderate for current unsustainable levels as supply chains improve. This is stressing networks, creating bottlenecks in the supply chains and capacity constraints.”--Lee Klaskow, senior analystFor London-based packaging company DS Smith Plc, challenges are coming from multiple sides. During the pandemic, customers rushed to online purchases, raising demand for its ePack boxes and other shipping materials by 700%. Then came the doubling of its supply costs to 200 euros ($243) a ton for the recycled fiber it uses to make its products.“That’s a significant cost” for a company that buys 4 to 5 million tons of used fiber annually, said Miles Roberts, DS Smith’s group chief executive, who doesn’t see the lockdown-inspired web purchasing as a temporary trend. “The e-commerce that has increased is here to stay.”At Colgate Mattress, Wolkin used to be able to order foam on Mondays and have it delivered on Thursdays. Now, his suppliers can’t promise anything. What’s clear is he can’t sustain the higher input costs forever and still maintain quality. “This is kind of a long-term issue,” Wolkin said. “Inflation is coming — at some point, you’ve got to pass this along.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Bitcoin is melting.’ Here’s what a 30% drop from highs in the crypto may say about stock-market risk sentiment

    What does a weekend meltdown in bitcoin prices portend for U.S. stocks? Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is supposed to be an asset that isn’t highly correlated with equity markets, or any other traditional asset for that matter, but some analysts have pointed out that the cryptocurrency has traded in closer step with parts of the market amid the recent turbulence in equities as investors attempt to assess the most effective strategies for playing an economy recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century. In a blog post on Sunday, Mott Capital’s Michael Kramer said that bitcoin’s recent breakdown could signal that risk appetite on Wall Street is in transition — presumably in a bearish direction.

  • George Soros Buys Millions' Worth of Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos Collapse: Bloomberg

    George Soros reportedly snapped up stocks that took a hit amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March. What Happened: Billionaire George Soros' investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as these stocks were at a discount after Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports. Soros bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares and $77 million in Baidu shares, the report said. The firm also bought $46 million worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) shares and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE: TME) shares. A person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg that the company didn't hold the shares before Archegos' implosion. Why It Matters: Hwang ran a family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when Archegos couldn't meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his family office until he began to overutilize leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy comes when investments start to lose money, and the banks lending the investor money begin to get nervous and initiate margin calls. Subsequently, shares of Archegos investments ViacomCBS, Discovery and others temporarily crashed during the Archegos unwinding. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Nomura Holdings Inc (TYO: 8604) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) were among the hardest hit. Image Credit: CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This robot-run fund loaded up on Tesla because it thinks the stock will soar. It’s been right before.

    An exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence has just loaded up on shares in Tesla — and it has a history of correctly predicting the stock’s price swings.

  • Want the monthly child tax credit payments for families? Be sure to do this

    The IRS has advice for parents wanting to benefit from this year's expanded child credit.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Popped. Where to Find Bargains Among the Wreckage.

    After a three-month run of immense popularity to start 2021, special purpose acquisition companies have seen investor appetite dry up.

  • Bitcoin Climbs in Latest Roller Coaster Fueled by Elon Musk’s Twitter Account

    Bitcoin prices slumped on Sunday, only to recover at the start of the week as Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to say the company hasn't sold any.

  • ‘Come on, it’s over a year’: Spare a thought for these people who are still waiting for their 2019 tax refund

    Taylor Adams is using her 2020 tax refund to bulk up her savings, and pay for improvements to her new North Carolina house. Approximately 15 months after Adams mailed in a federal income tax return seeking a $933 refund, she and her husband are still waiting for a check. “I feel kind of lost because I’ve heard nothing about it,” said Adams, 27, who lives in the suburbs of Charlotte, N.C. “Time just kept passing on and we still didn’t receive it and, next you know, it’s already time to file our 2020 taxes.”

  • Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implies Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

    Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    Let’s talk a bit about growth and potential. The two are not always the same thing, but they both are vital for successful investing. The aim of all stock investments, after all, is to achieve growth – and that means finding stocks with the highest potential. It’s natural to gravitate toward the headline-grabbing, big-name giants; they’ve got huge market valuations, and have made their early investors very happy. But there’s an unfortunate truism in the markets, based on the iron rules of mathematics, that the larger a company gets, the less likely it is to show big returns. It’s far more likely for a $200 million company to double in value than for a $200 billion giant. And this brings us to the small-cap stocks. For investors seeking the best combination of high potential for growth and low cost of entry, the small caps may be just the ticket. We’ve used the TipRanks database to find several that fit a profile: a market cap under $400 million and a share price below $10. Even better, these small-cap tickers have Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) The Internet of Things is transforming a host of industries, from factory floors to warehouses to trucking fleets. PowerFleet, the first small-cap stock we’re looking at, applies IoT and M2M tech to the security, control, tracking, and management of high-end assets, including tractor-trailers, containers, industrial trucks, and cargo, vehicle, and truck fleets. PowerFleet’s 1Q revenue was consistent with the previous quarter, and included an improvement in earnings. At the top line, the reported revenue of $29 million was only 1.3% off of Q4’s result. The 9-cent EPS loss reported was a 25% improvement from the 12-cent loss reported in the previous quarter. Year-over-year, EPS improved by 40%. Earlier this month, PowerFleet scored two major new contracts. On May 10, the company announced a 4-year contract with the Israel Police for implantation of a fleet management and driver solution system for more than 7,500 vehicles of 61 different types. The contract includes an option for a 4-year renewal. Two days later, PowerFleet announced a smaller deal with Alabama-based White Oak Transportation, to supply tracking services for the trucking company’s fleet of 850 vehicles, especially its cargo trailers. Covering PowerFleet for Canaccord, 5-star analyst Michael Walkley sees a clear path ahead for the company's continued growth. “With 600K+ subscribers, PowerFleet has the scale and international footprint to compete for global tenders against leading fleet and asset tracking competitors. For fleet management, PowerFleet is one of the only true end-to-end solutions in the market spanning in-cab, refrigerated trailers, dry vans, and containers," Walkley opined. The analyst added, "We believe PowerFleet has a strong product portfolio and a leading solutions platform to grow its market share. This strength is demonstrated by its expansive global customer base… We believe PowerFleet has the leadership team in place to execute on its growth strategy and anticipate recovering sales and expanding margins as global economies recover.” To this end, Walkley rates PWFL a Buy, and his $12 price target implies a one-year upside of 84%. (To watch Walkley’s track record, click here) Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating here, based on 4 recent positive reviews, shows that Wall Street agrees with Walkley on this stock. The shares are trading for $6.51, and the average price target of $11.13 indicates a potential upside of 71% for the next 12 months. (See PWFL stock analysis on TipRanks) AXT, Inc. (AXTI) AXT is a material science company that inhabits the supply chain for the semiconductor industry. AXT develops and manufactures the high-performance rare-metal substrate wafers necessary in the construction of semiconductor chips and optoelectronic devices. AXT has operations in both California and China, staying close to Silicon Valley customers and Chinese raw materials. The company holds a vital niche in the chip industry, and its revenue and earnings have been reflecting that. In the first quarter of 2021, revenue hit $31.4 million, passing the $30 million mark for the first time on 51% year-over-year growth. EPS hit 8 cents, a dramatic turnaround from the 1-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Along with the Q1 results, AXT also announced its first deliveries of 8-inch diameter gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates to a major customer. AXT has received ‘significant interest’ from potential customers of GaAs products, and predicts increasing demand as the products finds more applications. Analyst Richard Shannon, covering this stock for Craig-Hallum, takes especial note of the increasing demand for the company’s products. “The demand profile from InP (optics, health monitoring) and GaAs (5G, optics, 3DS, microLED) are as powerful as any we can find across small-cap tech. With an improving customer set (tier 1’s driving much of future growth), GM that can still grow and valuation improvement potential from a STAR exchange listing in mid-2022, investors have multiple ways to win in this stock," Shannon wrote. Shannon’s bullish comments back up his Buy rating, and his $17 price target suggests a 90% growth potential in the year ahead. (To watch Shannon’s track record, click here) The Wall Street reviews on AXTI break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares in AXTI are selling for $8.95 each, and the average target of $16 indicates a possible upside of ~79% from that level. (See AXTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CECO Environmental (CECE) For the last stock on our list, we’ll shift to the green economy, where CECO Environmental develops, provides, and install air quality and fluid handling systems. In short, the company deals in air pollution control technology, a niche that has been in demand since the 1970s. CECO provides know-how and systems in a wide range of industries, including construction materials like bricks, cement, steel, and glass; and manufacturing, in the automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, chemical, and fuel refining sectors. In the company’s most recent financial release, for 1Q21, the top line came in at $71.9 million, just under the $80.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter, while EPS fell from 10 cents per share one year ago to 3 cents in the current report. In more positive notes, the company reported a year-over-year increase in bookings, from $75.7 million to $92.1 million, and the work backlog of $203.1 million was up 11% from one year ago. A few days after the earnings release, CECO announced that it had won a large-scale contract with a major semiconductor chip manufacturer. The chip industry regularly works with a variety of rare metals and other pollutant chemicals – and CECO’s new contract covers scrubber and exhaust systems, as well as recirculation pumps -- items necessary for the chip maker to meet or exceed environmental regulations. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “The company appears to be in recovery from COVID-19 headwinds, with bookings growing to $92.1M during the quarter... The last time bookings were at or above these levels was during mid-2019…. During the next few quarters, we expect to see improved revenues from Engineered Systems as the broader energy markets improve. Management highlighted that the company's bid proposal environment has been improving, with order pipeline of over $2.0B, which we believe should support continuing order improvement over the next few quarters,” the 5-star analyst explained. Based on the above, Dayal rates CECE shares a Buy rating, and his $15 price target indicates confidence in a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating – this one based on 3 positive Wall Street reviews. The shares are selling for $7.50 and have a $12 average price target, suggesting a 12-month upside of 60%. (See CECE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.