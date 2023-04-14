Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 - Opportunities with Emerging Products Such as Wired (DAQ system) and Wireless (Sensor) Components

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This structural health monitoring (SHM) equipment analysis identifies trends and growth opportunities across various emerging products from market participants, including sensors and data acquisition (DAQ) hardware (wired and wireless) and software for SHM in industry verticals.

The applications covered include strain measurement and vibration monitoring across key end users, such as civil infrastructure, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, power and energy, and others (metals and mining, transportation). Key technological trends are IoT-based sensors and 3-D shape-sensing technologies.

Market drivers include wired (DAQ system) and wireless (sensor) component requirements in SHM systems, increasing awareness for structure safety, demand for wireless strain measurement sensors, and distributed strain sensing fiber optics for large-area monitoring.

Market restraints are the effect of changing governments on budget approvals and project implementation, resistance to adopting new technologies, and how a slowing economy restrains demand.

The base year is 2021, geographic coverage is global, and regions considered are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

How is Strain Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?

How is Vibration Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?

Criteria for Product Selection

Comparison between Wired and Wireless Sensors

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Profile-HBM

Company Profile-NI

Company Profile-JF-Strainstall

Company Profile-Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Top Participants-SWOT Analysis

Top Participants-Product Highlights, Global, 2021-2026

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Strain Measurement

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Vibration Monitoring

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships with Stakeholders

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging IoT

Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of 3D Shape Sensing and Piezoelectric Sensors

Growth Opportunity 4: Software-as-a-Service

6. Appendix

