Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 - Opportunities with Emerging Products Such as Wired (DAQ system) and Wireless (Sensor) Components
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structural health monitoring (SHM) equipment analysis identifies trends and growth opportunities across various emerging products from market participants, including sensors and data acquisition (DAQ) hardware (wired and wireless) and software for SHM in industry verticals.
The applications covered include strain measurement and vibration monitoring across key end users, such as civil infrastructure, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, power and energy, and others (metals and mining, transportation). Key technological trends are IoT-based sensors and 3-D shape-sensing technologies.
Market drivers include wired (DAQ system) and wireless (sensor) component requirements in SHM systems, increasing awareness for structure safety, demand for wireless strain measurement sensors, and distributed strain sensing fiber optics for large-area monitoring.
Market restraints are the effect of changing governments on budget approvals and project implementation, resistance to adopting new technologies, and how a slowing economy restrains demand.
The base year is 2021, geographic coverage is global, and regions considered are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
How is Strain Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?
How is Vibration Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?
Criteria for Product Selection
Comparison between Wired and Wireless Sensors
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Company Profile-HBM
Company Profile-NI
Company Profile-JF-Strainstall
Company Profile-Kyowa Electronic Instruments
Top Participants-SWOT Analysis
Top Participants-Product Highlights, Global, 2021-2026
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Strain Measurement
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Vibration Monitoring
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships with Stakeholders
Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging IoT
Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of 3D Shape Sensing and Piezoelectric Sensors
Growth Opportunity 4: Software-as-a-Service
6. Appendix
