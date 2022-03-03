Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Focus on Integrating Advanced Solutions in Structural Health Monitoring

Company Logo

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End Use (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The structural health monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 4.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 and 2027.

The major factors contributing to the market growth are increased importance of automated maintenance and repair of critical infrastructures, cascading effects of structural failures such as loss of lives and capital, significant investments in infrastructure sector, stringent government regulations to build sustainable structures, aging infrastructure, and benefits offered by structural health monitoring, and reduced costs of structural health monitoring systems.



Wireless structural health monitoring technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027



The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless systems used in the structural health monitoring system consist of autonomous data acquisition nodes to which conventional sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached.

A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost. Increased adoption of wireless technology significantly reduces monitoring costs as the need for installation and protection of cables is eliminated.

Also, the wireless system is flexible in nature. In other words, various sensors used in the wireless structural health monitoring system are organized by wireless transmission, which makes updating, adding, moving, and replacing of sensors easy after the initial installation.



The civil infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest share of structural health monitoring during the forecast period.



Civil infrastructure consists of structures, such as bridges, dams, buildings & stadiums, and tunnels. The development of new infrastructure ultimately results in economic growth. Structures for transportation, such as bridges and tunnels, are essential as they reduce the cost of travel, save time, and facilitate regional trade.

Hence, many regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are extensively investing in civil infrastructures to develop new infrastructure facilities and renovate the old infrastructures. The growing demand for new infrastructure globally, is expected to increase the need for regular monitoring of structures to reduce the risk of structural failure.



Structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate between 2022 and 2027



The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments related to infrastructure and stringent regulations by governments for the adoption of structural health monitoring techniques for various structures are some of the important factors driving the market growth in this region.

The increasing population in many Asia Pacific countries has led to rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years as many construction projects are being sanctioned.

Premium Insights

Growing Infrastructure Investments to Significantly Contribute to Market Growth

Hardware Segment to Account for Larger Market Share Than Software & Services Segment Throughout Forecast Period

Wired Technology to Account for Larger Market Share Than Wireless Technology Throughout Forecast Period

Civil Infrastructure Segment to Account for Largest Market Share from 2022 to 2027

Americas to Account for Largest Share of Structural Health Monitoring Market in 2027

Civil Infrastructure and UK Held Largest Share of Structural Health Monitoring Market, by End Use and Country, Respectively, in Europe in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Importance of Automated Maintenance and Repair of Critical Infrastructures

Cascading Effects of Structural Failures Such as Loss of Lives and Capital

Significant Investments in Infrastructure Sector

Stringent Government Regulations to Build Sustainable Structures

Aging Infrastructure and Benefits Offered by Structural Health Monitoring

Reduced Costs of Structural Health Monitoring Systems

Restraints

High Installation and Monitoring Costs

Inaccurate Results Owing to Errors in Readings

Slow Adoption of Structural Health Monitoring Systems in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Integrating Advanced Solutions in Structural Health Monitoring

Increasing Market Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Gcc Countries

Ongoing Advancements in Sensor Technologies

Rising Investments in Oil & Gas and Energy Projects

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Operators to Install and Calibrate Instruments

Poor Site Conditions

Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

Processing and Management of Large Volumes of Data

Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on Various Industries

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development Engineers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

Manufacturers & Assemblers

Distributors

End-users

Post-Sales Service Providers

Key Technology Trends

Health Monitoring of Bridges with Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Sensing Systems with 3D-Digital Image Correlation (Dic)

Use of Wireless Smart Sensor Networks to Capture Cost Benefits and Reduce Monitoring Time

Distribution of Processed Data Over Internet Using Remote Access Software

Adoption of Ultra-Low-Power and Battery-Based Strain Gauges to Detect Strains

Case Studies

Dam Monitoring

Tunnel Monitoring

Bridge Monitoring

Company Profiles



Key Players

Nova Metrix LLC

Geokon

Campbell Scientific

Cowi

Geocomp

Acellent Technologies

Sixense

Pure Technologies

Structural Monitoring Systems plc.

SGS

Digitexx

Other Players

First Sensor

Bridge Diagnostics

Sisgeo

Rst Instruments

Avt Reliability

Geomotion Singapore

Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons plc)

Holtinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Hbm)

Kinemetrics

Feac Engineering

Destek Engineering LLC

Sensuron

Infibra Technologies

Sodis Labs

Set Point Technologies

Mistras Group

Metis Design Corporation

Geosig Ltd.

