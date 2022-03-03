U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Focus on Integrating Advanced Solutions in Structural Health Monitoring

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market
Global Structural Health Monitoring Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End Use (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The structural health monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 4.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 and 2027.

The major factors contributing to the market growth are increased importance of automated maintenance and repair of critical infrastructures, cascading effects of structural failures such as loss of lives and capital, significant investments in infrastructure sector, stringent government regulations to build sustainable structures, aging infrastructure, and benefits offered by structural health monitoring, and reduced costs of structural health monitoring systems.

Wireless structural health monitoring technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027

The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless systems used in the structural health monitoring system consist of autonomous data acquisition nodes to which conventional sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached.

A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost. Increased adoption of wireless technology significantly reduces monitoring costs as the need for installation and protection of cables is eliminated.

Also, the wireless system is flexible in nature. In other words, various sensors used in the wireless structural health monitoring system are organized by wireless transmission, which makes updating, adding, moving, and replacing of sensors easy after the initial installation.

The civil infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest share of structural health monitoring during the forecast period.

Civil infrastructure consists of structures, such as bridges, dams, buildings & stadiums, and tunnels. The development of new infrastructure ultimately results in economic growth. Structures for transportation, such as bridges and tunnels, are essential as they reduce the cost of travel, save time, and facilitate regional trade.

Hence, many regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are extensively investing in civil infrastructures to develop new infrastructure facilities and renovate the old infrastructures. The growing demand for new infrastructure globally, is expected to increase the need for regular monitoring of structures to reduce the risk of structural failure.

Structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate between 2022 and 2027

The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments related to infrastructure and stringent regulations by governments for the adoption of structural health monitoring techniques for various structures are some of the important factors driving the market growth in this region.

The increasing population in many Asia Pacific countries has led to rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years as many construction projects are being sanctioned.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Infrastructure Investments to Significantly Contribute to Market Growth

  • Hardware Segment to Account for Larger Market Share Than Software & Services Segment Throughout Forecast Period

  • Wired Technology to Account for Larger Market Share Than Wireless Technology Throughout Forecast Period

  • Civil Infrastructure Segment to Account for Largest Market Share from 2022 to 2027

  • Americas to Account for Largest Share of Structural Health Monitoring Market in 2027

  • Civil Infrastructure and UK Held Largest Share of Structural Health Monitoring Market, by End Use and Country, Respectively, in Europe in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Importance of Automated Maintenance and Repair of Critical Infrastructures

  • Cascading Effects of Structural Failures Such as Loss of Lives and Capital

  • Significant Investments in Infrastructure Sector

  • Stringent Government Regulations to Build Sustainable Structures

  • Aging Infrastructure and Benefits Offered by Structural Health Monitoring

  • Reduced Costs of Structural Health Monitoring Systems

Restraints

  • High Installation and Monitoring Costs

  • Inaccurate Results Owing to Errors in Readings

  • Slow Adoption of Structural Health Monitoring Systems in Developing Countries

Opportunities

  • Growing Focus on Integrating Advanced Solutions in Structural Health Monitoring

  • Increasing Market Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Gcc Countries

  • Ongoing Advancements in Sensor Technologies

  • Rising Investments in Oil & Gas and Energy Projects

Challenges

  • Dearth of Skilled Operators to Install and Calibrate Instruments

  • Poor Site Conditions

  • Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

  • Processing and Management of Large Volumes of Data

  • Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on Various Industries

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

  • Research & Development Engineers

  • Raw Material/Component Suppliers

  • Manufacturers & Assemblers

  • Distributors

  • End-users

  • Post-Sales Service Providers

Key Technology Trends

  • Health Monitoring of Bridges with Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Sensing Systems with 3D-Digital Image Correlation (Dic)

  • Use of Wireless Smart Sensor Networks to Capture Cost Benefits and Reduce Monitoring Time

  • Distribution of Processed Data Over Internet Using Remote Access Software

  • Adoption of Ultra-Low-Power and Battery-Based Strain Gauges to Detect Strains

Case Studies

  • Dam Monitoring

  • Tunnel Monitoring

  • Bridge Monitoring

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Nova Metrix LLC

  • Geokon

  • Campbell Scientific

  • Cowi

  • Geocomp

  • Acellent Technologies

  • Sixense

  • Pure Technologies

  • Structural Monitoring Systems plc.

  • SGS

  • Digitexx

Other Players

  • First Sensor

  • Bridge Diagnostics

  • Sisgeo

  • Rst Instruments

  • Avt Reliability

  • Geomotion Singapore

  • Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons plc)

  • Holtinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Hbm)

  • Kinemetrics

  • Feac Engineering

  • Destek Engineering LLC

  • Sensuron

  • Infibra Technologies

  • Sodis Labs

  • Set Point Technologies

  • Mistras Group

  • Metis Design Corporation

  • Geosig Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldjn1r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


