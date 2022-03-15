U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.61
    +50.50 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,249.30
    +304.06 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,801.53
    +220.31 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.59
    +20.87 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.49
    -7.52 (-7.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    -44.50 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1120
    -0.0280 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1230
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.19
    -26.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.17
    -42.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 7.60 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Structural Heart Devices Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the structural heart devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 60 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Heart Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244729/?utm_source=GNW
03% during the forecast period. Our report on the structural heart devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals of new and advanced structural heart devices, and rising awareness about structural heart diseases in developing countries. In addition, the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The structural heart devices market analysis included the method segment and geographic landscape.

The structural heart devices market is segmented as below:
By Method
• Replacement procedures
• Repair procedures

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies technological innovations in structural heart disease treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the structural heart devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations and the emergence of tissue-engineered heart valves will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on structural heart devices market covers the following areas:
• Structural heart devices market sizing
• Structural heart devices market forecast
• Structural heart devices market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading structural heart devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, Artivion Inc., AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, CORONEO Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Jc Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific Shenzhen Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., NuMED Inc., Terumo Corp., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Also, the structural heart devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244729/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC said on Tuesday that oil demand in 2022 faced challenges from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation as crude prices soar, increasing the likelihood of reductions to its forecast for robust demand this year. Oil prices shot above $139 a barrel this month, hitting peaks not seen since 2008, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from Russia, helping to fuel inflation that was already rising. In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its view that world oil demand would rise by 4.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and increased its forecast of global demand for its crude.

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Shenzhen lockdown will not have a big impact on iPhone production -J.P.Morgan

    Apple's key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said it had suspended operations in Shenzhen until further notice and would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption. "We believe the impact from the Shenzhen lockdown on iPhone EMS build should be limited (~10% maximum of global iPhone production), due to low season and small production exposure to Shenzhen," analyst Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note dated Monday.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Honeywell International Isn't a Honey of a Buy at This Point

    The technical signals of the industrial and technology giant just aren't bullish enough to recommend going long right now.

  • For Dutch province, Ukraine war is a call to pump natural gas

    Images of bombed-out hospitals and apartment buildings across Ukraine reminded Jannie and Bert Schrage of their home country during World War Two. Then the retired couple, who live in the north of the Netherlands, realised they had a resource to help slow President Vladimir Putin's campaign – natural gas. Now, like a majority of those polled in their province, they say that if it would help Ukraine, they may allow more gas to be pumped out.

  • Walmart Announces Plans to Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers this Year, Expands to New Locations

    Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans today to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • The 2 Safest Oil Dividends Right Now

    In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, investors often seek out dividend stocks as a source of stability. Last year, the asset managers at Hartford Funds released a report on the performance of the S&P 500 index with dividends and without, going all the way back to 1930. From 1970 on, dividends represented an amazing 84% of the broad market index's total return.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leav

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Bitmain Launches the ‘Most Power-Efficient Bitcoin Miner’ to Date

    Bitmain’s new liquid cooling miner rig – S19 XP Hyd is supposed to be one of its most power-efficient models to date.