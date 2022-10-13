U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Global Student Information System Market Report to 2027 - Wide-Scale Adoption of Online Education due to the Pandemic Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Student Information System Market

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions (Enrollment, Academics, Financial Aid, and Billing) and Professional Services), End User (K-12 and Higher Education), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Student Information System market size to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2022 to USD 20.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

By Solutions, the billing subsegment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The billing subsegment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Billing solutions in SIS include student tuition payments, invoicing or online bill payments, and financial reporting and record-keeping. SIS solutions offer tuition payment processing features so that students can handle all of their billing issues in one place. It enables students, parents or guardians to inspect tuition fee invoices and proceed with payments directly using a secure payments system.

By Professional Services, the deployment & integration subsegment to hold the larger market share

The deployment & integration subsegment is expected to hold a larger market size. Deployment & integration services help institutions implement SIS solutions as per several business requirements. System integration services are gaining wide acceptance by end-users globally as they help ensure a satisfactory user experience, adhere to IT standards, and manage budgetary guidelines.

By End User, the K-12 segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

The K-12 segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. A K-12 student information system, stores, and tracks all student data, such as grades and attendance, that teachers or administrators need to manage their classrooms or run their schools. It enables teachers, students, and parents to access all relevant information pertaining to a student's schooling.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summar

4. Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Student Information System Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Student Information Solutions Market, by Type
4.4 Student Information Professional Services Market, by Type
4.5 Market, by Deployment Mode
4.6 Market, by End-User
4.7 Market: Regional Scenario

5. Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Streamline Administration Processes
5.2.1.2 Growth in Access to Higher Education
5.2.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.1.4 Higher Demand for Tailored Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Appropriate Infrastructure in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies
5.2.2.2 Risk of Data Loss and Security Breaches
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Potential Markets in the Academic Sector
5.2.3.2 Advancements in Elearning Technologies
5.2.3.3 Wide-Scale Adoption of Online Education due to the Pandemic
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Technical Training for Teachers and Instructors
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Upper Iowa University Implemented Jenzabar Recruitment Solution to Centralize Admissions, Enrollment, and Operations
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Workday Enabled Point Loma Nazarene University to Gain Insights into Finance, Hr, and Student Data
5.3.3 Case Study 3: Bullis School Leveraged Veracross to Reinvent Critical Admissions Workflows During the Pandemic
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem
5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences & Events
5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6. Student Information System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Enrollment
6.2.1.1 Sis Helps in Real-Time Enrollment Status Updates to Help Identify Potential Barriers
6.2.2 Academics
6.2.2.1 Sis Helps Teachers Administer Tests and Share Grades at Ease
6.2.3 Financial Aid
6.2.3.1 Sis Helps Manage Financial Aid, Scholarships, and Grants Quickly and Efficiently
6.2.4 Billing
6.2.4.1 Sis Helps in Managing Student Billing - from Invoicing and Online Bill Payments to Tuition Plans and Record-Keeping
6.3 Professional Services
6.3.1 Deployment & Integration
6.3.1.1 Sis Helps Ensure a Satisfactory User Experience, Adhere to It Standards and Manage Budgetary Guidelines
6.3.2 Training & Consulting
6.3.2.1 Sis Solutions and Associated Services Help Educational Institutes Understand the Competencies for Training
6.3.3 Support & Maintenance
6.3.3.1 Sis Support Helps Understand Market Trends, the Changing Business Conditions and Deal with Service Inconveniences

7. Student Information System Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 Institutions with Large Budgets Drive On-Premise Software Deployment to Overcome Security Concerns Over Sensitive Data
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Easy Access, and Scalability to Boost the Adoption of Cloud-Based Sis Solutions

8. Student Information System Market, by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 End-User: Market Drivers
8.1.2 End-User: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 K-12
8.2.1 Use of K-12 Student Information System Helps Access All Relevant Student Schooling Information
8.3 Higher Education
8.3.1 Need to Track Information Regarding Grades, Attendance Records, and Admission to Drive Sis in Higher Education Institutes

9. Student Information System Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.4 Revenue Analysis
10.5 Market Share Analysis
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Stars
10.6.2 Emerging Leaders
10.6.3 Pervasive Players
10.6.4 Participants
10.6.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
10.7 Ranking of Key Players
10.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
10.8.1 Progressive Companies
10.8.2 Responsive Companies
10.8.3 Dynamic Companies
10.8.4 Starting Blocks
10.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.9 Key Market Developments
10.9.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
10.9.2 Deals

11. Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Oracle
11.1.2 Workday
11.1.3 Ellucian
11.1.4 Powerschool
11.1.5 Jenzabar
11.1.6 Skyward
11.1.7 Tribal Group
11.1.8 Illuminate Education
11.1.9 Arth Infosoft
11.1.10 Focus School Software
11.2 Other Vendors
11.2.1 Sap
11.2.2 Foradian Technologies
11.2.3 Comspec International
11.2.4 Beehively
11.2.5 Follett
11.2.6 Facts
11.2.7 Rediker Software
11.2.8 Veracross
11.2.9 Quickschools
11.2.10 Gradelink
11.3 Sme/Startups
11.3.1 Thesis
11.3.2 Anthology
11.3.3 Alma
11.3.4 Myclasscampus
11.3.5 Dreamclass
11.3.6 Myschool
11.3.7 Igradeplus
11.3.8 Smartclass
11.3.9 Bluebic
11.3.10 Bigsis

12. Adjacent Markets

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6p8gz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


