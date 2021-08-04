U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,975.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,048.25
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.90
    -5.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0570
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,054.34
    -561.84 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.81
    -13.63 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,562.29
    -79.54 (-0.29%)
     

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Student Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Student Information Systems Market
Global Student Information Systems Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 1068
Companies: 93 - Players covered include Arth Infosoft; Beehively; Campus Management Corp.; ComSpec International; NTC Eduware LLC; Ellucian Company L.P; Focus School Software; Foradian Technologies; Illuminate Education; Jenzabar Inc.; Oracle Corporation; PowerSchool; Skyward, Inc.; Tribal Group; Unit4; Workday Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Application (Admission & Recruitment, Student Management, Financial Management, Other Applications); End-Use (Higher Education, K-12)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026
Student Information Systems (SIS) are sophisticated web-based information management software solutions that help educational establishments in achieving a highly structured and conducive information exchange environment to integrate administration and manage student data. The increasing adoption of these solutions is attributed to growing focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and ensure efficient communication among authorities, faculties and students. These systems are gaining from rising proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet, penetration of e-learning and popularity of over-the-top media services. The market growth is also bolstered by emergence of the Internet of Things, edge computing and 5G telecommunication. Advanced student information systems focus on analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating addition of numerous mobile apps for increasing convenience for students and their parents. In addition, ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering integration of artificial intelligence to these applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market. Market growth is led by the solution segment due to robust adoption of student information system software solutions along with factors like easy deployment & maintenance and flexible pricing options. The services segment is witnessing robust growth rate due to increasing focus of educational institutions on integration capabilities for optimization of administration processes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region holds a commanding position owing to rising awareness about these systems across higher educational institutions. The regional market is propelled by increasing penetration of emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, the cloud, big data, digital transformation and mobility. The region is also gaining from introduction of advanced solutions from leading players coupled with ongoing efforts to upgrade SIS solutions with sophisticated technologies. Europe represents the second-leading student information system market due to notable expansion of the educational tourism industry and increasing inflow of foreign students in countries including the UK, France and Germany. The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-student-information-systems-market-to-reach-19-2-billion-by-2026--301345862.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why PepsiCo just sold its Tropicana and Naked juice brands for $3.3 billion

    PepsiCo just made a power move as it pertains to its beverage portfolio. Here's why.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.