Global Student Information Systems Market Report 2022-2026: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems Technologies

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Student Information Systems

Global Market for Student Information Systems
Global Market for Student Information Systems

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period.

Student Information Systems (SIS) are sophisticated web-based information management software solutions that help educational establishments in achieving a highly structured and conducive information exchange environment to integrate administration and manage student data.

The increasing adoption of these solutions is attributed to growing focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and ensure efficient communication among authorities, faculties and students. These systems are gaining from rising proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet, penetration of e-learning and popularity of over-the-top media services. T

he market growth is also bolstered by emergence of the Internet of Things, edge computing and 5G telecommunication. Advanced student information systems focus on analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating addition of numerous mobile apps for increasing convenience for students and their parents. In addition, ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering integration of artificial intelligence to these applications.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market. Market growth is led by the solution segment due to robust adoption of student information system software solutions along with factors like easy deployment & maintenance and flexible pricing options. The services segment is witnessing robust growth rate due to increasing focus of educational institutions on integration capabilities for optimization of administration processes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region holds a commanding position owing to rising awareness about these systems across higher educational institutions.

The regional market is propelled by increasing penetration of emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, the cloud, big data, digital transformation and mobility. The region is also gaining from introduction of advanced solutions from leading players coupled with ongoing efforts to upgrade SIS solutions with sophisticated technologies. Europe represents the second-leading student information system market due to notable expansion of the educational tourism industry and increasing inflow of foreign students in countries including the UK, France and Germany.

The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • COVID-19 Impact on Education

  • COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

  • COVID-19 Upends Education System & Brings Student Information System to Spotlight

  • Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students

  • Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise Systems

  • Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart Technology: A Major Market Driver

  • Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position

  • Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems Technologies

  • Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share of SIS Market

  • Analysis by Application: Admission & Recruitment Remains Primary Application Market

  • Analysis by End-Use: Higher Education Segment Boasts Major Share

  • Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific Shines Bright

  • Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 93 Featured)

  • Arth Infosoft

  • Beehively

  • Campus Management Corp.

  • ComSpec International

  • NTC Eduware LLC

  • Ellucian Company L.P

  • Focus School Software

  • Foradian Technologies

  • Illuminate Education

  • Jenzabar Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • PowerSchool

  • Skyward, Inc.

  • Tribal Group

  • Unit4

  • Workday Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

  • End-to-End Admission Management with SIS

  • SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management

  • Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS

  • Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its Footprint

  • Exam Management Made Easier with SIS

  • SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management

  • SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability

  • Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains

  • K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS

  • Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market

  • SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers

  • Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

  • Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

  • Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

  • Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

  • Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3k0qg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


