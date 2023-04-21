Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.22 Billion by 2028 at a 6.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to the report, the global styrene acrylonitrile copolymer market reached a value of USD 2259 million in 2022. Aided by the growing use of styrene acrylonitrile in medical applications, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of USD 3226.46 million by 2028.



The global styrene acrylonitrile copolymer market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various industries such as automotive, packaging, and electronics industries. The growing need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the rapid growth of the electronics industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for styrene acrylonitrile copolymer.



The global styrene acrylonitrile copolymer market is anticipated to benefit from the use of advanced materials and technology over the forecast period, as well as from capacity expansions by significant market participants. Along with the growing desire for rigid packaging in personal care items, the increased product demand in the cosmetics industry for usage in compact and lipstick cases is anticipated to further contribute to the market growth.



Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience strong growth in the styrene acrylonitrile copolymer market. The region, led by China, maintains the largest market share for styrene acrylonitrile copolymer due to the rising urbanisation rate and GDP growth. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of numerous manufacturing units and strong investments in research and development. Furthermore, the region's growing population and rising disposable income have led to increased demand for consumer goods, including packaging, automotive, and electronics, boosting the global styrene acrylonitrile copolymer market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on application and region.



Market Breakup by Application

Story continues

Medical Sector

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report provides a detailed analysis of the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers of the global styrene acrylonitrile copolymer companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Ineos Group Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

RTP Company

Trinseo S.A

Chi Mei Corporation

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



9 North America Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



10 Europe Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



12 Latin America Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Trade Data Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape



19 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Ineos Group Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

RTP Company

Trinseo S.A.

Chi Mei Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6iufb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-styrene-acrylonitrile-copolymer-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-3-22-billion-by-2028-at-a-6-4-cagr-301803999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets