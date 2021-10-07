U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,487.00
    +196.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.75
    +143.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.40
    -1.03 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.54
    -0.76 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4350
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,183.65
    +3,328.78 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.92
    +50.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.05
    +67.18 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

The global sub-orbital reusable vehicle (SRV) market is estimated to reach $1.86 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.89% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The major driving factor for the market’s robustness will be focused efforts to enable space transportation, emerging start-ups in sub-orbital transportation, and increasing developments in low-cost launching sites.

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle (SRV) Market: Focus on Application, System, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169594/?utm_source=GNW


Market Segmentation

Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle (SRV) Market by Application

Microgravity research, demonstrations, testing, and experiments application segment is expected to dominate the global sub-orbital reusable vehicle (SRV) market, on account of major focus on carrying out scientific research, payload testing, and experiments, among others, using sub-orbital flight vehicles.

Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle (SRV) Market by System

The propulsion segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. One of the factors contributing to this growth is the growing number of emerging companies involved in developing such reusable vehicles that will carry out sub-orbital transportation.

Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle (SRV) Market by Region

North America is expected to dominate the global sub-orbital reusable vehicle (SRV) market during the forecast period.The number of growing successful demonstrations and test flights carried out by key players in this market has created an opportunity not only for them but also for other players who want to enter the market.

Apart from this, these successful demonstrations have proven the viability of these systems and may push these companies to commercialize their product offerings.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Blue Origin, Equatorial Space Systems Pte Ltd., exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies, inc., Orbspace, PD AeroSpace, LTD, SpaceX, UP Aerospace Inc., Virgin Galactic

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space industry.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Singapore
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169594/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


