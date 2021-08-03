U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Submarine Optical Fiber Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market
Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 15; Released: July 2021
Executive Pool: 15234
Companies: 119 - Players covered include Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS; Ciena Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited; Infinera Corporation; Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corp.; NEC Corporation; Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH; NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation; Orange Marine; S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd.; Seaborn Networks LLC; TE SubCom; Xtera Communications, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Submarine Optical Fiber Cables)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the role and importance of telecommunication industry services. Healthcare entities, government agencies, commercial enterprises, and even the general consumers have become more reliant on telecommunication services for their various needs in the troubled times. In early 2020, COVID-19 crisis resulted in shut down of entire countries and drove an unprecedented surge in demand for bandwidth. Homeworking, educating, communicating, socializing and entertainment all became online pursuits during lockdown. Lockdowns, social distancing, and working from home pushed users to explore new scenarios to maintain business continuity and made Internet connection a basic need. As millions of people went online for entertainment and more, total internet hits surged by 70%. Communications service providers (CSPs) are aggressively expanding their fiber footprint and extending network capacity on fiber as well as wireless networks. Capital expenditures included advancing wireless speeds and coverage, supporting systems reliability and operational efficiency and effectiveness efforts, and the addition of homes and businesses directly to fiber-optic technology. In response to increased demand for network capacity, the wireless industry quickly deployed Wi-Fi hotspots and services in new spectrums. At the same time, many countries have continued with their introductions of the 5G network.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. The market in the Americas is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2021. Transpacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Intra-Asia and Transatlantic, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 17.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Submarine optical fiber cables dominate international voice and data traffic, due largely to the advantages offered in terms of high reliability, security and capacity, cost-effectiveness on major routes. The growing prominence of Cloud and Big Data also necessitates high degree of investments into data centers dispersed across the world. For cloud and big data concepts to be realized, telecom sector requires strong connectivity between these data centers, thus further raising importance of submarine optical fiber cables. Growing demand for high speed Internet due to the increasing internet usage has led to a rapid surge in the demand for higher bandwidth globally. This growing demand for more bandwidth has been one of the major factors driving the growth of submarine fiber cable market. Other factors that add to the market growth include large scale deployment of cables in oil and gas industry, increasing use of smart devices, and growing fiber connectivity in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-submarine-optical-fiber-cables-market-to-reach-30-8-billion-by-2026--301345843.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

