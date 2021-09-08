U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.67
    -12.36 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,994.88
    -105.12 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,269.26
    -105.07 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.64
    -20.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    +0.62 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    -0.0290 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2510
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,336.08
    -1,119.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.40
    -8.08 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Submersible Pumps Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Submersible Pumps market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3.9 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Submersible Pumps can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submersible Pumps Market Procurement Research Report
Submersible Pumps Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Submersible Pumps market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Submersible Pumps pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/submersible-pumps-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5.00%-8.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Submersible Pumps TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Submersible Pumps suppliers listed in this report:

This Submersible Pumps procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Xylem Inc.

  • Sulzer Ltd

  • KSB SE

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-submersible-pumps-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301371406.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Philip Morris backs full-year EPS guidance but says chip shortage hurting IQOS business

    Philip Morris International Inc. shares slid 0.7% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the Marlboro maker reaffirmed per-share earnings guidance for 2021, but said the global chip shortage is hurting its IQOS heated tobacco product. In a statement released ahead of a presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Bateau said the company is still expecting full-year EPS to range from $5.76 to $5.86, and for adjusted EPS to range from $5.97 to $6.0

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil Advances With Ida’s Impact on U.S. Supply Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida and as global supply is seen tightening further on disruptions in Libya.Futures in New York rose as much as 2.1% on Wednesday to top $69 a barrel. Almost 80% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reach the highest since January. Meanwhile, a fresh wave of protests at key Libyan oilfields and ports threatens

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Natural-gas futures rally, oil futures climb with output slow to recover from Ida

    Natural-gas futures rally by more than 9% on Wednesday and oil prices climb, finding support on a sluggish return of energy output in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Moderna Poised to Get a Boost

    In this updated daily bar chart of MRNA, below, we can see that prices did in fact correct lower in early August tumbling from $497 down to $350. Prices then stabilized the past three weeks and now are moving higher again. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined from July into the middle of August, but it has crept higher recently telling us that the buyers of MRNA are being aggressive again.

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Automakers race to design desire for luxury and tech

    The August stop in Monterey is still critical for luxury automakers to show off the designs of their next generation of models. Newcomers Rimac and Lucid Group invested in a Monterey presence, along with the legacy automakers like Bentley, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz. The throughline between the vintage and contemporary cars is the stunning designs, which are meant to woo new customers.

  • Ford Hires Away Apple's Top Car Chief

    Sep.07 -- &nbsp;Ford Motor Co.&nbsp;is hiring the head of&nbsp;Apple Inc.’s car project away from the iPhone maker. Doug Field will become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Ed Ludlow reports.