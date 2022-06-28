Global Subscriber Data Management Market Report 2022: Global SDM Market will reach $10.46 Billion by 2027 with North America as Dominant Region

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscriber Data Management Market by Service Provider Type (Carriers and OTT Service Providers), Network Type (LTE and 5G), Model (Premise and Cloud), and Region 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by 5G infrastructure investment, the Global SDM market will reach $10.46 billion by 2027

North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $35.2 billion market by 2027

Global cloud-based 5G Unified Data Management (UDM) will become a $498 million UDM market by 2027

Global 5G and LTE SDM will be $4.7 billion at 17.4% CAGR and $1.9 billion at 60.8% CAGR respectively by 2027

The global market for third-party SDM (OTT and managed services providers) infrastructure will exceed $1.5 billion by 2027

Centralized data management supported by cloud-based storage and retrieval will enable operational savings of over 50%

Subscriber data is a crucial commodity for network carriers worldwide, as it can be leveraged to provide customized services and optimize applications to the market based upon subscriber preferences. This creates opportunities for new and highly focused applications and services. Optimally leveraging subscriber data also facilitates revenue expansion as well as improved customer loyalty and profitability.



However, access to subscriber data is often a challenge for network operators. This is due largely to subscriber data being stored in a non-unified, distributed architecture that consists of a variety of different network elements and services. This legacy subscriber data architecture approach is often vendor-specific, which makes it costly to establish and maintain a consolidated view of the operational data.



Subscriber Data Management (SDM) systems provide solutions to these problems by unifying subscriber data into a central repository. With this repository, SDM solutions unify cross-domain subscriber data, including identity, location, presence, authentication, services, and access preferences. These data elements may feed multiple applications through an API interface.



An important aspect of SDM is the 3GPP defined Unified Data Repository (UDR) function, which is central to storage and retrieval of data in 5G networks. UDR is also central to the 5G Service Based Architecture (SBA) approach, including application, subscription, authentication, service authorization, policy data, session binding, and application state information.



We estimate that carriers can save over 50 % in OpEx (associated with customer provisioning, administration, and application/service OSS/BSS) with next-generation SDM as compared to legacy non-UDR mechanisms for managing subscriber data. In addition to OpEx savings, SDM solutions allow carriers to reduce churn rates by enabling carriers to personalize services, improve marketing campaigns, and improve overall revenue and customer retention by gaining rich customer insights.



Furthermore, SDM also allows carriers to establish themselves as brokers of subscriber identity through SDM APIs. Driven by internal utilization within carrier services and identity brokering, SDM APIs are anticipated to become a critical asset for 5G SBA-based services realization and operation.



As network operators continue to invest in network modernization and migrate networks towards 5G, vendors from both telecommunications and IT-centric database backgrounds are competing to gain SDM market share. As part of the 5G network build-out, global carriers are committed to continuing the migration toward a unified data environment that began with LTE networks. As a consequence, we expect SDM vendor revenues to reach $10.87 billion by 2027. North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $4.9 billion market by 2027.

Companies in the Report

Bell Mobility Canada

Bharti Airtel

Cell C South Africa

China Mobile

Hutchison (H3G)

Mobily Saudi Arabia

Movistar Argentina

Orascom Telecom Algeria

Safaricom Kenya

Sprint

Tele2 Sweden

Telenor Pakistan

TeliaSonera

TIM Brasil

Verizon Wireless

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Subscriber Data Management Technology

2.1 Evolution Towards Next Generation SDM

2.1.1 What is SDM

2.1.2 Subscriber Data Management Network Elements

2.1.3 Legacy Subscriber Data Management Solutions

2.1.4 Converged Data in LTE and 5G Networks

2.1.5 Subscriber Data Management Standardization

2.2 Key Subscriber Data Management Solution Elements

2.3 Subscriber Data Management Deployment Scenarios



3. Subscriber Data Management Market Business Case

3.1 Subscriber Data Management Market Drivers

3.1.1 Capital Expenditure and Operational Expense Reduction

3.1.2 Subscriber Royalty and Churn Reduction

3.1.3 Elevating Customer Experience and Service Delivery

3.1.4 Service Personalization and Development of Unique Services

3.1.5 Providing a Foundation for Business Intelligence Applications

3.1.6 Identity Brokering: Competing with Web Providers

3.1.7 Network Densification and Heterogenous Networks

3.1.8 Private Wireless Networks

3.2 Subscriber Data Management Market Barriers

3.2.1 Privacy Constraints and Regulation

3.2.2 Investment Support

3.2.3 Integration Complexities

3.3 Subscriber Data Management Value Chain

3.4 Subscriber Data Management Industry Roadmap

3.5 Subscriber Data Management Trends



4. Carrier SDM Deployment Case Studies



5. Global SDM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027



6. Carrier SDM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027



7. SDM Market by Third-Party Service Provider 2022-2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jglvl9

