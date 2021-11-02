U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.38
    +17.71 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,069.41
    +155.57 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,619.29
    +23.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.79
    -2.33 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.24
    -0.81 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,730.80
    +2,546.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.32
    +58.16 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.59
    -14.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Global Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market Report 2021-2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report reveals continuing interest of consumers and businesses to the subscriptions business model together with recurring payments. The market is set to grow across the globe in the next five years, and many companies are adjusting their business model to the new trend.

Global subscriptions and recurring payment markets are to grow in the next five years

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the subscriptions and recurring payments markets accelerated, as consumers were restricted from visiting physical stores and saw new economic advantages in the model. This was substantiated in several studies cited in the publication: about four in ten global consumers chose a new subscription after the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by a 2021 survey. For businesses in post-pandemic times, an even more revealing fact is that almost a quarter of the new subscribers in the United Kingdom did so because they liked the simple idea of such purchases. Overall, the subscriptions markets in the countries considered in the report were forecasted to grow in absolute values, though growth rates were set to be lower than during the first waves of the health crisis.

Consumers worldwide prefer certain product categories to sign up for

On the global scale, "Boxes", "Video", and "Multiservice subscriptions" were the top three subscription categories in 2021, however, in 2025, "Multiservice subscriptions" were expected to outpace "Video". In Europe, furthermore, 2021's share of consumers using subscription services was similar to the global one and was forecasted so through 2025.

Additionally, one of the leading subscription categories, Subscription-Video-on-Demand, was set to count almost half a billion users in Asia-Pacific in 2025, while in Latin America, the figure was predicted to be about one fifth of APAC's, though growth rates are higher in Latin America.

In one of the main subscriptions markets in the world, North America, in 2020, the growth rate was especially pronounced in the sector of consumer retail products and digital media, according to the report.

2. Global Developments

  • Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

  • Subscription Market Sales, in USD million, by Category, 2020 - 2025f

  • Consumer Spending in Top 100 Subscription Applications, by App Store and Google Play Store, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020

  • Key Metrics for a Subscription Business, October 2020

  • Key Benefits of a Subscription Business, October 2020

  • Top E-Commerce Subscriptions Business Models, November 2020

  • Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Frequency of Adding a New or Renewing Existing Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Top Factors When Choosing a Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Preferred Payment Methods for Subscription Contracts, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Share of Respondents Who Prefer Automatic and Manual Subscription Renewals, in %, May 2021

  • Breakdown of Preferred Pricing Models, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Top Reasons to Cancel Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021

  • Annualized Subscription Economy Revenue Growth Compared to the S&P 500 Revenue Growth, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

  • Annualized Subscription Economy Average Revenue Per Account Growth Rate, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

  • Payment Options Available for Recurring Payments, by B2B and B2C Companies, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

  • Technologies Used to Handle Recurring Payments, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

  • Percentage of Customers with Failed Payments that Turned into Churn, by B2C and B2B, and B2B Only Companies, in %, September 2020

  • Implications for B2B & B2C Businesses from Recurring Payments Fails, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

  • Investment Plans Regarding Recurring Payment Service Providers, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

  • Benefits of Adopting a Recurring Payment Solution, in % of B2B & B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • Alibaba

  • Global Source

  • DHCate

  • Chinabrands

  • Lightsinthebax

  • ManoMano

  • Alkemics

  • Sary

  • Retailo

  • Fatura

  • IndiaMART

  • eWorldTrade

  • ThomasNet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59oixq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Element Solutions Is Flashing Bullish Signals

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Benjamin Gliklich, president and CEO of Element Solutions , ae specialty chemicals provider. Gliklich said while Element Solutions has a diverse business, 90% of its sales stem from just two areas. Gliklich said the solutions are referred to as "wet chemistry," as the coatings are typically applied in vats.

  • OPEC Plus? Start Thinking OPEC Minus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has taken many forms down the decades, with oil-producing countries joining and then leaving the cartel, and grand alliances formed to shore up crude markets.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentT

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement. Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

  • Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

    An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. A group representing about 1,500 farmers in the mountainous Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, a top carrot-growing state in southern India, petitioned the watchdog in 2019 alleging that an "unfair profit margin" was being charged on the carrot seeds, the regulatory documents showed. It has touched off an investigation that has the potential to affect pricing practices in an Indian vegetable seed market expected to be worth $1.2 billion in five years.

  • Three-way merger creates Civitas Resources, new Denver-based oil company

    Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and the new company's shares will start trading Nov. 2.

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeUtility Consolidated Ediso

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • The only reason more Americans haven’t quit their jobs is healthcare

    The job-lock phenomenon, where Americans won't leave their current employer for fear of losing their coverage, stops people from switching jobs or starting new companies

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • Cummins CEO on Carbon Reduction Tech, Chip Shortage

    Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive officer at Cummins Inc., discusses his firm's investments in carbon-reduction technologies, hydrogen's role as a green energy source, and measures to address the semiconductor shortage on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation

    (Reuters) -A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties that accused four drugmakers of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, saying they failed during a trial to prove their $50 billion case. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling https://tmsnrt.rs/3mwfCNb finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable. It marked the first trial win for any drug companies in the more than 3,300 lawsuits filed by states and local governments over a drug abuse crisis that the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.