U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.87
    +2.46 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3328
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8920
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,121.45
    +742.20 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.95
    +12.97 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,511.31
    -333.41 (-1.24%)
     

Global Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The substrate-like PCB market is projected to reach US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The substrate-like PCB market is growing with the increasing acceptance of these components among OEMs, smart consumer electronics, and wearable devices. The market for these PCBs is also growing due to the demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization. The current market is primarily reliant on the demand and sales of high-end smartphones.

According to industry analysts, there is a growing emphasis on shrinking electronic packaging to minimize their power consumption and improve functionality. All of the miniaturized components must be organized in a small space, which is impossible with traditional printed circuit boards (PCBs). This constraint is driving the demand for substrate-like PCBs. The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market.

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and other manufacturing majors had to discontinue the production of substrate-like PCBs in February 2020 and March 2020. This disturbed the demand-supply balance and influenced the prices worldwide. European countries represent huge market opportunities for the adoption of substrate-like PCBs due to the high purchasing power of individual customers, and the surge in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoTs. However, upon the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing of PCB devices has seen a sharp decline in European countries, and the automotive and other industries were under stress till Mid-2021. In addition, disruptions in raw material and electronic component supply from China will further aggravate the manufacturing distress worldwide. All these factors are expected to have a direct impact on a substrate like PCB market growth in European countries, as well as in the world.

The substrate-like PCB market is segmented on the basis of line/space, inspection technologies, application, and geography. Based on line/space, the market is segmented as 25/25 and 30/30 m, and less than 25/25 m. In 2021, the 25/25 and 30/30 m segment led the substrate-like PCB market with a larger share. Based on inspection technology, the market is segmented as automated optical inspection, direct imaging, automated optical shaping. In 2021, the automated optical inspection segment led the substrate-like PCB market and accounted for the largest share. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, military, and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the substrate-like PCB market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global market.

The key players operating in the global substrate-like PCB market and profiled in the market study include AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; and Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global substrate-like PCB market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global plastic to fuel market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Substrate-like PCB Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 ROW
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Substrate-like PCB Market Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Substrates-like PCB in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industry
5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Modularization in Consumer Electronics Industry
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology by Smartphone Manufacturers
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Substrate-like PCB in Medical and Industrial Equipment
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Substrate-like PCB Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Substrate-like PCB Market Overview
6.2 Substrate-like PCB Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Line/Space
7.1 Overview
7.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Revenue Breakdown, By Line/Space, 2020 and 2028
7.3/25 and 30/30 m
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2/25 and 30/30 m: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Less than 25/25 m
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Less than 25/25 m: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Inspection Technologies
8.1 Overview
8.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Breakdown, By Inspection Technologies, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Automated Optical Inspection
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Automated Optical Inspection: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Direct Imaging
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Direct Imaging: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Automated Optical Shaping
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Automated Optical Shaping: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Automotive
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Automotive: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Medical: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Industrial
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Industrial: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Substrate-Like PCB Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Substrate Like-PCB Market- Impact Analysis of COVID-19
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Development

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Ibiden Co, Ltd
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Kinsus Interconnect Technology
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO, Ltd
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Technologies Inc
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Korea Circuit
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Unimicron Technology Corp
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j91xa8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-substrate-like-pcb-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301493130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian banking system 'on the brink' amid dash for cash

    Russia's banking system is "on the brink of crisis" as customers queued up outside branches to withdraw cash.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Rivian raises EV prices, citing inflation, supply-chain problems

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Tuesday said that inflation, rising costs and supply-chain shortages have pushed it to increase the prices of its electric pickup and SUV.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin