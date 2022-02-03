U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Global Succinate Dehydrogenase Inhibitor (SDHI) Fungicides Market Report 2021-2026: Boscalid is Projected to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR to Reach $872.4 Million

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SDHI Fungicides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the emergence of advanced products for crop protection. The issue assumes greater significance as there has of late been an increasing demand for providing and ensuring food protection to ensure the safety of a fast growing global population and for increasing the productivity of arable land worldwide.

Rising global development and urbanization have reduced the total volume of arable land globally, which again will propel the market's growth. SDIF fungicides have been effectively used to control turfgrass diseases and also in other resistance management initiatives. Increasing agricultural trade also has contributed to the growth of products for crop protection.

Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$872.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global SDHI Fungicides market. Boscalid, a new range of fungicide, is an odorless white crystalline solid mainly intended for use on food crops.

Boscalid fungicide controls a diverse range of plant pathogens in broadacre and horticultural crops. Rising demand for high-quality fungicides from crop growers across the world is poised to inflate the demand for boscalid in the next few years. Fluopyram is a broad-spectrum fungicide formulated to suppress a broad array of deuteromycete and ascomycete diseases in many horticultures and arable crops.

Rapidly changing lifestyle trends and health concerns associated with processed food are anticipated to steer the demand for farm produced fruits and vegetables over the coming years. The scenario in turn is expected to drive the market for fluopyram.

Penthiopyrad Segment to Reach $600.7 Million by 2026

Penthiopyrad is a carboxamide fungicide formulated to control a wide spectrum of diseases on a broad variety of corps. Penthiopyrad is intended for control of fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, botrytis, various scab diseases, rots, and blights.

In the global Penthiopyrad segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$498.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.6 Million by the year 2026.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $392.5 Million by 2026

The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$392.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$422.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates the SDHI fungicides market as there have been growing concerns in Spain about the Botrytis cinerea.

Gray Mold Decay has always been a major crop malady, particularly in some European nations, especially Spain. The disease causes pre and post-harvest decay in grapes, simultaneously affecting other unrelated components and crops. SDHI fungicide is applied post-harvest to tackle the situation. The US is also a major for SDHI fungicides due to an increasing food demand in the region and for crop security.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide

  • Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)

  • Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf

  • Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides

  • Segment Details

  • Boscalid

  • Fluopyram

  • Penthiopyrad

  • Fluxapyroxad

  • Isofetamid

  • COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides

  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook

  • Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future

  • Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market

  • Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 22 Featured)

  • Adama Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Corteva, Inc.

  • FMC Corporation

  • Isagro S.p.A.

  • Nufarm Limited

  • Syngenta Crop Protection AG

  • UPL Limited

  • Valent U.S.A. LLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

  • Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to Improve Yield

  • Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops

  • SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turf grass Diseases

  • SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC)

  • SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in Turfgrass

  • Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass

  • Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold

  • Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth

  • Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches

  • FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide

  • Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide

  • SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal

  • Antifungal Properties

  • Safety Properties

  • Inhibitory activity

  • Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market

  • AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield

  • BASF's Revystar Approved by New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries

  • BASF Introduces Imtrex Flowable

  • Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh9lv3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-succinate-dehydrogenase-inhibitor-sdhi-fungicides-market-report-2021-2026-boscalid-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-6-2-cagr-to-reach-872-4-million-301474787.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

